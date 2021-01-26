Simply Save podcast | Union Budget 2021: Enhance section 80D deduction limit on health insurance premiums

Global pandemic COVID-19 has wreaked havoc all over the world, crippling healthcare infrastructure across many countries. Besides individual budgets and savings, it has also stretched institutional sources of funding - that is, the governments and private health insurers - to their limits.

The importance of having advanced medical facilities and efficient healthcare financing system has come to the fore like never before. General insurance companies were also in focus last year due to their ongoing disputes with hospitals over pricing of COVID-19 treatment.

To understand the industry’s expectations from the Union Budget, Preeti Kulkarni we have with us today Sanjay Datta, Chief, Underwriting, Claims and Reinsurance, ICICI Lombard General Insurance.