MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Make the Most of Stock Market Highs with CK Narayan - Watch live on 15th Sep, 4.00 pm. Register Here
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

Samco Mutual Fund to provide investors true active fund management, says founder Jimeet Modi

“We have observed that there are lot of equity MF schemes out there that are largely index hugging. We want to offer investors active fund management, when they are paying us active fund management fee,” said Jimeet Modi, founder of Samco MF.

Jash Kriplani
September 14, 2021 / 02:50 PM IST

Samco Mutual Fund (MF) became the latest fund house to start is business in the Rs 36 trillion mutual fund industry. The fund house announced its launch on September 14, and said that it wants to launch MF schemes that truly give investors actively-managed portfolios, that are different from the market indices.

“We have observed that there are lot of equity MF schemes out there that are largely index hugging. We want to offer investors active fund management, when they are paying us active fund management fee,” said Jimeet Modi, founder of Samco MF.

Apart from daily NAVs, the fund house will also be disclosing active share of its portfolios on a daily basis, so that investors know how much its scheme differentiates itself from indices.

Modi said that over time the fund house wants to be charging total expense ratio of one percent to direct MF investors. The expense ratio for regular plans, which are sold through distributors, include distribution commissions as well.

In the initial set of schemes, the fund house will be filing for a flexicap fund, a global active fund and a tax-saving fund.

Close

Related stories

Samco MF will be including both international and domestic stocks in its portfolio. However, Modi says the fund house doesn’t want to include too many stocks in the portfolio as it could dilute the benefit of diversification. “Around 15-20 stocks are usually enough to have a well-diversified portfolio. We don’t want to just keep adding stocks and end up overdiversifying,” he said.

Trying to build portfolios that can stand stress

At the heart of the fund house’s investment strategy is finding businesses that can withstand stressful times in the markets.

The fund house will use its Hexashield Framework to identify such stocks. As the name suggests, each company would get tested on six parameters -- reinvestment and growth stress tests, corporate governance and leadership stress tests, cash flow stress test, balance-sheet and debt stress test, competitiveness and pricing power stress tests and regulatory stress tests.

Modi said that while their investment process would also take care of avoiding business at unreasonable valuations, but the focus would be to look for companies that can build long-term growth over the years.

The fund house’s long-term analysis of the US index -- S&P 500 -- shows that only 20 percent of the index’s returns were contributed through valuation re-rating, while 80 percent were because of earnings growth.

“We want to look for resilient companies that can protect downside when there are big market shocks. The average life expectancy of business have reduced sharply over the years. So, it is important find businesses that can survive over the years,” Modi added.

Samco Securities, which is the sponsor for Samco MF, would also be able to take advantage of its distribution arm Rank MF to grow its MF business.

Read: The fund house got final approval from SEBI in August, 2021.

The country’s largest MF distributor NJ India, which has also recently started its business, on September 13, 2021 announced filing of its first MF scheme.

Soon MF investors can have lot more MF schemes and fund houses to choose from, as several financial companies and PMS firms are getting ready to set their own MF businesses.
Jash Kriplani is a journalist with over ten years of experience. Based in Mumbai. Covering mutual funds, personal finance. His last stint was with Business Standard, where he covered mutual funds and other developments in the financial markets
Tags: #investing #Jimeet Modi #MF schemes #mutual fund #Samco Mutual Fund
first published: Sep 14, 2021 02:30 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.