Personal Finance | Why annuity products are losing flavour among investors 

(Representative Image)

The spate of interest rate increases is again diverting investor attention to fixed-income securities such as bonds and deposits. A competing product, which guarantees periodic and regular income, is an annuity, which also has an insurance component. However, for those who don’t want to deal with the complexity of insurance plans and only want regular payouts, simple fixed-income instruments are more efficient than annuities. Annuities are marketed as a handy tool for retirees. The guarantee of periodic and regular payments...