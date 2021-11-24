Personal Finance | Falling prey to mis-selling of insurance policies

Representative image

Recently, Puneet Bhatia (his actual name is different) visited our office with twenty insurance policies, which were a combination of ten money back policies, two-child plans and eight endowment plans. Each policy was purchased for a specific reason, as sold to him by the insurance agent. Child plan policy This policy covers the life of the child and makes interim pay outs to the child. In case of an unforeseen event affecting the child, the insurance monies are paid to the parent....