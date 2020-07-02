App
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2020 06:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Personal finance classroom S2 E1: Money, millennials and mental health

In Season 2, we reveal how you should manage your money during the pandemic and provide tips on how to save, how to multiply your wealth, and how to protect your health and finances

Moneycontrol PF Team @moneycontrolcom

The timing is ominous. Coronavirus has thrown our finances into jeopardy. The rising costs of living in a big city, the struggles to keep your job, pay rent, meet expenses and above all, protect your health as we try best to dodge this deadly virus. But don’t worry. You’ve come to the right place.

After a memorable season 1 of the Moneycontrol personal finance classroom for the millennial, we return with Season 2. In this Season, Moneycontrol’s personal finance editor Kayezad E. Adajania and social media editor Raksha Bihani reveal how you should manage your money during the pandemic and provide tips on how to save, how to multiply your wealth, and how to protect your health and finances.

We start our journey in today’s episode at graduation time. So, what should young millennial do when job markets are tough? How should they revitalise their career? Also, tips on how to spend these tough times in upgrading your skills and building your resume.

One can also watch this video on Facebook, by clicking here
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 06:04 pm

tags #personal finance

