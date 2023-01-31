English
    Economic Survey 2023: Mutual fund inflows slump 72% YoY during April-November period

    The mutual fund industry's assets under management increased by 8.1 percent at the end of November 2022 on a YoY basis, thanks to the market performance.

    Moneycontrol PF Team
    January 31, 2023 / 03:22 PM IST
    Income or debt-oriented schemes saw net outflows of Rs 1.1 trillion until November of this financial year.

    Asset management companies witnessed significantly lower net inflows at Rs 70,000 crore during the April-November period of the financial year 2023 than last year on higher redemptions, said the Economic Survey 2023, which was tabled in Parliament on January 31.

    During the April-November period of the financial year 2022, Indian mutual funds saw net inflows of Rs 2.5 trillion. There were gross inflows of Rs 58.6 trillion, while redemptions were to the tune of Rs 56.1 trillion.

    Also read | Economic survey: Insurance penetration improves, but most buy savings-linked

    However, redemptions jumped to Rs 68.4 trillion during the first eight months of the current financial year, while there were gross inflows of Rs 69.1 trillion, the Economic Survey showed.