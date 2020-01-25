App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance
Last Updated : Jan 25, 2020 09:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Managing Money with Moneycontrol | What tax-payers can expect from Budget 2020?

Moneycontrol's Preeti Kulkarni gets in conversation with Gautam Nayak, Partner at CNK & Associates to find out what the masses are expecting from Budget 2020.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The salaried class is anticipating massive tax breaks in Budget 2020. For starters, the basic exemption limit is expected to be raised to Rs 500,000 from the existing Rs 250,000.

Exemption on investments under Section 80C is being expected to be raised from Rs 150,000 to Rs 200,000. Not only taxpayers, but the government will also look at putting more money in the hands of consumers so that they spend more on goods and pull the economy out of a slump.

In this episode of Managing Money with Moneycontrol, Preeti Kulkarni gets in conversation with Gautam Nayak, Partner at CNK & Associates to find out more about the expectations of the masses from Budget 2020.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Jan 25, 2020 09:55 am

tags #Budget 2020 #personal finance #tax planning #video

