Managing Money with Moneycontrol | What tax-payers can expect from Budget 2020?

The salaried class is anticipating massive tax breaks in Budget 2020. For starters, the basic exemption limit is expected to be raised to Rs 500,000 from the existing Rs 250,000.

Exemption on investments under Section 80C is being expected to be raised from Rs 150,000 to Rs 200,000. Not only taxpayers, but the government will also look at putting more money in the hands of consumers so that they spend more on goods and pull the economy out of a slump.

In this episode of Managing Money with Moneycontrol, Preeti Kulkarni gets in conversation with Gautam Nayak, Partner at CNK & Associates to find out more about the expectations of the masses from Budget 2020.