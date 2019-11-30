Managing Money with Moneycontrol | Financial planning for 2020

The New Year is around the corner and if you do not have enough savings, you could make a start in 2020. It is these savings that will come in handy on a rainy day, or you would be able to meet an urgent requirement if the need arises.

In this episode of Managing Money with Moneycontrol, Sakshi Batra talks to Tarun Birani, Founder and Director of TBNG Capital Advisors to find out how one can make their finances stronger in the coming year.