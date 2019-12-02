App
Last Updated : Dec 02, 2019 12:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Karvy crisis | NSE, BSE suspend broking membership; MCX may be next

Both exchanges issued a circular on December 2 suspending Karvy’s membership from all segments: equity, derivatives and commodities

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Karvy
Karvy

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE has suspended membership of Karvy Stock Broking with immediate effect. This, after Karvy Stock Broking misused over Rs 2,300 crore in client money.

Both exchanges issued a circular on December 2 suspending Karvy’s membership from all segments: equity, derivatives and commodities. The Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) may also suspend its membership next, a source close to development told Moneycontrol.

The exchanges and market regulator SEBI will provide sufficient time to sub-brokers to close their positions, another source stated.

Close

Moneycontrol was the first to report on Karvy defaulting on client money. Funds of over 90,000 clients are stuck.

related news

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has banned Karvy from taking on new clients over suspected illegal use of clients’ shares. The brokerage allegedly diverted the funds to its real estate arm.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 2, 2019 11:00 am

