ITR filing for FY 2019-20: You can file income tax returns on your own in just 15 minutes; here's how

If you are worked up about ITR filing for FY 2019-20, then relax. Filing income tax returns on your own is just a 15-minute job. You do not need to search for a Chartered Accountant (CA) to file your income tax return.



- PAN Card

- Aadhaar Card

- Bank Account number

- Investment details and all relevant proofs/ certificates

- Form 16, and

Identify the category of taxpayer you are and which ITR form you have to fill. For example, ITR 1 'Sahaj' form is for citizens whose total income is up to Rs 50 lakh. They get income from interest like salary, a house and other sources.

efiling of income tax of ITR e-filing can be done in two ways:

1) Downloading ITR, filling the form offline and uploading XML file.

2) Submission by filling all the data directly on an online e-filing portal.

Income tax e filing - Here are the steps you can follow:

- Register yourself for ITR, then only will you be able to fill the ITR.

- Visit income tax department website https://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/home

- Login by entering user ID (PAN), password, date of birth and captcha code.

- Go to the 'e-File' tab and click on the Income Tax Return link.

- First of all, choose which ITR form to fill. Which is the assessment year

- If you are filling the original return, then click on the 'Original' tab

- If you are filing the revised return, then click on 'Revised Return'

- Then select Prepare and Submit Online then Continue Click

- After this, fill all the information given in the new page and keep saving, because if the session time is out then all the information filled will disappear.

- In this, you have to fill all the information about investment, health and life insurance.

- After filling all the information, at the end, the Verification page will come, which you can verify at the same time, otherwise, you can verify within 120 days.

- Then click on Preview and submit and submit to ITR.

Don't forget the verification. The most important thing is that the taxpayer who files an electronic signature without electronic signatures i.e. e-verification income tax return (ITR), has to verify it within 120 days of ITR uploading. There are 4 ways to do this -

1. Through Aadhaar OTP2. Logging into e-filing account through Net Banking3. Through Electronic Verification Code (EVC)

4. Send the signed copy of ITR-V to Bangalore

Due to difficulties being faced by taxpayers because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the due date for furnishing belated and revised income tax returns (ITRs) for assessment year (AY) 2019-20 from September 30 to November 30.