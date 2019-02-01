Expert Take | Lovaii Navlakhi's view on Budget 2019

Lovaii Navlakhi of International Money Matters tells us that Budget 2019 was a good balance of populism while maintaining fiscal prudence, though fiscal maths is questionable.
Things that worked
- Tax sops to middle-class salaried employees by raising tax rebate and relief to farmers by providing minimum direct income to support consumption sector as people have more money at hand.
- Relief to farmers/cattle farmers also likely to be positive to rural/Agri focused companies.
- Real estate sector, which was under pressure lately, likely to benefit from series of reforms.
- Single window for approval of Indian film maker likely to support media/entertainment industry.
- Pro-growth long term vision laid out by the government positive for India economy over long term.
Things that did not work- Higher gross borrowing, could be negative for bond yields as higher government borrowing could eat into bond market demand.