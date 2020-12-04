DCB, RBL and IndusInd banks offer more than 7% on 3-year fixed deposits for senior citizens

Leading private banks such as Axis Bank offer 5.9 per cent interest on three-year FDs. ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank offer 5.65 per cent on three-year FDs for senior citizens

The equity markets are hitting fresh highs, but most senior citizens prefer to stay away from volatility. They prefer investing in bank fixed deposits (FDs) to earn a regular monthly income after retirement. However, falling bank deposit rates have reduced their monthly income sharply in the last one year or so. This is because banks have reduced the interest rates on fixed deposits across tenures after steady repo rate cuts from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The interest rates on small-saving schemes, too, have been cut in recent quarters.

Despite falling interest rates, there are still some banks that are offering attractive rates on three-year FDs for senior citizens. Not surprisingly, the smaller private banks tend to top the rate chart on fixed deposits, given the competition they face in garnering deposits.

Smaller private banks offer higher rates

According to data compiled by BankBazaar, smaller private banks are offering interest rates of up to 7.45 per cent on three-year FDs for senior citizens. These interest rates on three-year FDs are higher compared to those offered by public sector banks. For instance, DCB Bank and RBL Bank offers 7.45 per cent interest on their three-year FDs for senior citizens. IndusInd Bank offers 7.25 per cent interest on their three-year FDs.

Leading private banks such as Axis Bank offer 5.9 per cent interest on three-year FDs. ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank offers 5.65 per cent interest on three-year FDs for senior citizens.

Among public sector banks, Canara Bank is offering best interest rate i.e. 6 per cent interest on their three-year FDs for senior citizens. Bank of India and State Bank of India (SBI) offer 5.8 per cent interest on their three-year FDs for senior citizens.

Investments in fixed deposits of up to Rs 5 lakh are guaranteed by the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), a subsidiary of the RBI.

The minimum investment amount varies across banks. At private and public banks, the amount ranges from Rs 100 to Rs 10,000.

A note about the table

The data on FDs is as on December 2, 2020, as given in the respective websites. Interest rates given are for senior citizens of 60-80 years age (deposit amount below Rs 1 crore). All listed (BSE) public sector banks and private banks are considered for data compilation. Banks for which verifiable data is not available are not considered. For all FDs, quarterly compounding is assumed.