2021 will be a good year, Neeraj Chadawar of Axis Securities gives 3 reasons to stay invested

Neeraj Chadawar, Head, Quantitative Equity Research, Axis Securities, foresees 2021 as a good year. With a sharp run-up in a short snap, he advises investors to follow a sector-rotation strategy and keep 5-10 percent cash in hand to deploy at lower levels.

In a previous interview, the senior analyst had said that the new year would belong to small and midcaps, with the BFSI sector also expected to do well, and he is sticking to it.

He is confident that coronavirus vaccines will lead to a complete opening up of the economy in 2021 and not just in India but across the world. In an interview to Moneycontrol’s Sunil Shankar Matkar, Chadawar says with more economic reforms and thier effective implementation, India can emerge as a $5-trillion economy. Edited excerpts:

Q: The market has hit a new high. Do you think it is time to add to the portfolio or book profits to have cash handy?

Multiple events simultaneously played out well for the equities market in November, ranging from a sign of relief from the uncertainty over the US election, consistent FII flows, a weaker dollar, better-than-expected Q2 earnings, optimism on the vaccine development and policy reforms announced by the government all favoured equities. Further, investor sentiment has gained confidence with recovery in leading high-frequency indicators.

With a sharp run-up in a short snap, we would advise investors for sector rotation strategy to generate outperformance. One can keep 5-10 percent cash in hand to deploy money at lower levels.

1) Fundamentals are getting stronger for equity investment with business normalisation in Q2 ahead of street expectation. The earning scenario has improved, with management commentaries reflecting a higher degree of confidence in demand revivals. Two positive trends playing out in Q2: 1) visible expansion in the margin across the board led by better control over cost by the management and 2) stronger-than-expected sales and volume numbers reflect stronger economic recovery. The current trend reflects that, earnings seem to be bottoming out, and recovery going forward will be faster. Some 34-50 Nifty companies have beaten the street expectation at the EPS level. Based on this, we have upgraded our FY21/22 Nifty EPS by 6/8 percent.

2) Further, a lower interest rate environment and higher fiscal spending will continue to support the equity market. Apart from this, the dollar may lose some strength on account of lower interest rates, emerging markets are the biggest beneficiary of a weaker dollar. The year 2021 is likely to be a good year for the emerging markets as inflows are likely on account of weaker or stable dollars.

3) Successful vaccination drive will mean complete opening up of the economy and the most affected sectors may get the boost.

Q: Liquidity is chasing equity rather than other asset classes. Will FII flows continue in the coming months?

Currently, markets across the world are witnessing a big post-election rally, where liquidity is chasing equity as an asset class. The recent rally across the countries had been built on the assumption of Democrats controlling the House while Republicans most likely to retain the control of the Senate. This divided outcome will reduce the chances of big fiscal stimulus versus the earlier expectation under the clean sweep of Democrats. A Joe Biden presidency and a Republican Senate are unlikely to see domestic changes in tax, healthcare and other policies, which were earlier projected to be the biggest fear for the investor community under a clean sweep by Democrats. This could mean a smaller stimulus package, which could tilt the needle on the Fed to do more to revive the economy by keeping the rate lower or even closer to zero for an extended period.

Based on the assumption of a more predictable policy-making leads to a realignment of global portfolios with more investments are shifting to riskier assets and the emerging market is the biggest beneficiary resulting in huge FII flows in emerging markets including India. The trend is building for a weaker dollar in 2021 on account of higher fiscal spending and lower interest rates, based on that, emerging markets are likely to see consistent FII flows in 2021. Further, till the time the rate differential between India’s earning yield and US bond yield is high, India continues to be in the sweet spot for FII flows.

Q: What is your reading of the IT sector, which has gained nearly 100 percent from March lows? Should one stay invested or book profits?

This sector has demonstrated capabilities during this uncertain time with strong earnings performance, which continues in Q2 also. The IT sector continues to beat expectations, has seen a margin recovery driven by pyramid rationalisation and reduced travel cost and better-than-expected guidance has changed the outlook for the sector resulting in earnings upgrade. The resilient show has led the IT companies to gain by 240 bps to 13.7 percent by market cap in top 500 companies in India versus 11.3 percent on February 20, 2020. We continue to believe in the IT space, which is marked by companies with a strong balance sheet and play on the current trend of digitisation and recommend keeping equal weight in the portfolio. This sector provides a good margin of safety to the portfolio, so recommend staying invested.

Q: Will India achieve its $5-trillion economy target ahead of the 2024 deadline, given the recovery from the COVID-19 crisis?

Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make for World are steps towards the goal of a $5-trillion economy. The COVID-19 crisis has fastened the process of policy reforms. We are heading in the right direction with more and more economic reform and effective ground-level implementation, India has the capability to reach that goal.

Q: Will India emerge as a major manufacturing hub following the government's thrust on Atmanirbhar Bharat, especially when there is stiff competition from countries like Vietnam and Bangladesh?

COVID-19 has revealed the shortcomings of existing global supply chains and the over-dependence on China’s manufacturing. Globally, sentiments are building to reduce the dependence on a single country. China+1 strategy is gaining traction and prompting global companies to invest in India. The Atmanirbhar Bharat package is aimed at making India a global hub of manufacturing and services.

India needs more and more policy reforms to further scale up its manufacturing capacities. Further, it is important to offer seamless connectivity between industrial clusters and cities by ensuring good transport and logistics links to develop a reliable industrial eco-system, which likely to meet the demand of the international supply chain.

Q: Will 2021 be a strong year after a forgettable 2020?

The year 2020 has seen the strictest lockdown, with shutdown of major economic activities, while 2021 will see complete opening up of the economy. Currently, there are 10 good COVID vaccine candidates in Phase 3 trials. So, 2021 will also see the vaccination theme playing out across the sectors. Successful vaccination drive will mean a complete opening up of the economy and the most affected sectors like travel and tourism will also get a boost. With the opening up, the economy will open new doors of growth engines which will likely see upgrades in corporate earnings.

Q: Is it a time to invest in midcap and smallcaps rather than largecaps?

From a valuation perspective, the midcaps look attractive versus largecaps. The recent spate of IPOs and their success clearly indicates an appetite for mid and small-cap stocks. Our case for two-year rolling returns indicates that the market has turned in favour of small and mid-cap stocks, which are more reasonably valued and offer greater upside potential.

The small and midcaps are picking up steam and they should deliver solid returns in 2021, as economic uncertainties will reduce and volatility will decline. We believe volatility will decline significantly in 2021, which will lead to a small and mid-cap rally.

