Axis Mutual Fund makes fund manager changes in seven of its schemes

Viresh Joshi, who was the head trader for Axis Mutual Fund, as well as a fund manager to five of its schemes, will no longer be part of any of these schemes.

An e-mail sent to Axis MF on the reasons for this change has not yet elicited any response.

Joshi was part of Axis MF right from its inception, spanning a stint of more than 10 years.

Similarly, Deepak Agrawal, who was an equity research analyst and fund manager to Axis Consumption ETF, Axis Quant Fund and Axis Value Fund, will no longer be part of these schemes.

Axis MF is the seventh largest mutual fund in the country with assets under management of Rs 2.59 lakh crore.

The fund is headed by Chandresh Nigam, who has been the managing director and chief executive officer for close to a decade. The fund house launched operations back in 2009.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)





