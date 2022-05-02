MC Insider: Lamborghini trail, controversial Goa party by bankers, logistics buzz, private bank valuations and more

LOGISTICS MOVES

In 2019, the McKinsey Global Institute predicted that India’s logistics sector would expand at a compound annual growth rate of more than 10 percent, from $200 billion in early 2020 to at least $320 billion in 2025. The pandemic ruined these projections but the segment is expected to play an important role with the entry of many organised players. The buzz on D-Street is that one of the listed logistics players which handles container freight stations and rail terminals had a global AMC selling its stake in the company. The stake on the other side was lapped up by two of the sharpest brains in the Indian stock market. One of them is a leading PMS manager and the other is a big and very successful private investor. Incidentally, the stock reached its fresh 52 week high during the week ending April 29, 2022.

