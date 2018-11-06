3 Point Analysis | Should you invest in gold this festive season ?

Physical gold is no longer the sole investment option for people looking to add sheen to their finances this festive season. Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis on which form of gold can yield better returns this Diwali.
Indians have an undying love for gold, be it as a means for accumulating or growing wealth. People usually invest in gold during Diwali and Dhanteras. Gold demand and prices surge during the festive season.
Traditionally, gold has been a hedge. But, is buying the yellow metal really worth it?
Investing in gold coins and jewellery was a good and sole option earlier, but today we have more options like gold mutual funds and gold exchange-traded funds.
First Published on Nov 6, 2018 11:10 am