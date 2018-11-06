3 Point Analysis | Should you invest in gold this festive season ?

Indians have an undying love for gold, be it as a means for accumulating or growing wealth. People usually invest in gold during Diwali and Dhanteras. Gold demand and prices surge during the festive season.

Traditionally, gold has been a hedge. But, is buying the yellow metal really worth it?

Investing in gold coins and jewellery was a good and sole option earlier, but today we have more options like gold mutual funds and gold exchange-traded funds.

Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis on whether investors should look at investing in gold this festive season and which form of gold can give better returns.