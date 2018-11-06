App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2018 11:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3 Point Analysis | Should you invest in gold this festive season ?

Physical gold is no longer the sole investment option for people looking to add sheen to their finances this festive season. Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis on which form of gold can yield better returns this Diwali.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Indians have an undying love for gold, be it as a means for accumulating or growing wealth.  People usually invest in gold during Diwali and Dhanteras. Gold demand and prices surge during the festive season.

Traditionally, gold has been a hedge. But, is buying the yellow metal really worth it?

Investing in gold coins and jewellery was a good and sole option earlier, but today we have more options like gold mutual funds and gold exchange-traded funds.

Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis on whether investors should look at investing in gold this festive season and which form of gold can give better returns.
First Published on Nov 6, 2018 11:10 am

tags #3 Point Analysis #Dhanteras #Diwali #festive season #gold demand #Gold exchange traded funds #Gold mutual funds #gold price #Innvestment options #Physical gold #should you buy Gold #video

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.