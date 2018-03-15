App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 15, 2018 11:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PepsiCo to bring back Slice, but this time in its original aerated form

The fizzy Slice will be 30 percent cheaper than other carbonated and non-carbonated drinks that Pepsico has in India, priced at Rs 12 for 250 ml PET bottle.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Slice mango drink will now be available as an aerated drink with 10 percent real fruit juice, just the way it was when Pepsico Inc. first introduced it in the US in 1984, reports Livemint.

This old, yet new Slice will have more fruit content, fewer calories and different, ethnic Indian flavours like guava, chilli, jeera, as well as mainstream flavours like lemon, apple, and orange. This is the first category extension that Pepsico India Holdings Pvt. has launched in India for Slice as a mango drink.

The fizzy Slice will be 30 percent cheaper than other carbonated and non-carbonated drinks that Pepsico has in India, priced at Rs 12 for 250 ml PET bottle. Vipul Prakash, Senior Vice President (beverage category), Pepsico India said, “We will shortly be introducing an affordable range of locally relevant fruit juice drinks with fizz under the Slice brand.”

Pepsico is expecting to up its market share in the rural and semi-urban markets through this pricing strategy. These markets are growing faster than the metro cities and are dominated by juice and regional cola brands like Bovonto in Tamil Nadu and Jayanti Cola in non-metro northern India, among other major players.

related news

In a statement, Pepsico said, “By riding on both company and franchise go-to-market sales and distribution infrastructure, we want to dial up growth and market access for our juice products in these key rural, ROU (rest of urban) markets.”

On of Slice’s main competitors, Parle Agro’s Frooti also launched its first product extension, Frooti Fizz, in its 32 years in the market. Parle also sells Appy Fizz.

tags #Business #India #PepsiCo India #Slice

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC