PepsiCo to bring back Slice, but this time in its original aerated form

Slice mango drink will now be available as an aerated drink with 10 percent real fruit juice, just the way it was when Pepsico Inc. first introduced it in the US in 1984, reports Livemint.

This old, yet new Slice will have more fruit content, fewer calories and different, ethnic Indian flavours like guava, chilli, jeera, as well as mainstream flavours like lemon, apple, and orange. This is the first category extension that Pepsico India Holdings Pvt. has launched in India for Slice as a mango drink.

The fizzy Slice will be 30 percent cheaper than other carbonated and non-carbonated drinks that Pepsico has in India, priced at Rs 12 for 250 ml PET bottle. Vipul Prakash, Senior Vice President (beverage category), Pepsico India said, “We will shortly be introducing an affordable range of locally relevant fruit juice drinks with fizz under the Slice brand.”

Pepsico is expecting to up its market share in the rural and semi-urban markets through this pricing strategy. These markets are growing faster than the metro cities and are dominated by juice and regional cola brands like Bovonto in Tamil Nadu and Jayanti Cola in non-metro northern India, among other major players.

In a statement, Pepsico said, “By riding on both company and franchise go-to-market sales and distribution infrastructure, we want to dial up growth and market access for our juice products in these key rural, ROU (rest of urban) markets.”

On of Slice’s main competitors, Parle Agro’s Frooti also launched its first product extension, Frooti Fizz, in its 32 years in the market. Parle also sells Appy Fizz.