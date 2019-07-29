App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2019 09:05 AM IST | Source: PTI

PepsiCo India plans Rs 500 cr investment to set up food manufacturing unit in UP

On investment plans, El Sheikh said, "To set up our third unit of greenfield food manufacturing plant in Uttar Pradesh, an investment of Rs 500 crore will be made."

PTI @moneycontrolcom

PepsiCo India July 28 said it will invest Rs 500 crore to set up a food manufacturing unit in Uttar Pradesh. Speaking at the second ground breaking ceremony here, PepsiCo India President and CEO Ahmed El Sheikh said his company will focus on expansion of its agro-based programme in the state.

"Through this programme, we will provide seeds, technology, equipment, weather insurance, training and guidance for our team of agronomists," he added.

On investment plans, he said, "To set up our third unit of greenfield food manufacturing plant in Uttar Pradesh, an investment of Rs 500 crore will be made."

Close

El Sheikh further said that this will generate 1,500 jobs in the state.

"We will also expand our supply chain. We require 7,00,000 tonne of potatoes," he said.

"We are inspired by the government's plan of doubling farmers' income," the PepsiCo India CEO said.
First Published on Jul 29, 2019 09:05 am

tags #Business #PepsiCo India #Uttar Pradesh

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.