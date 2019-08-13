Passenger vehicle sales fall for 9 consecutive months, drop 31% in July

Declining for the ninth consecutive month, domestic passenger vehicle (PV) sales dropped 30.98 percent to 2,00,790 units in July, from 2,90,931 units in the same period a year ago.

Domestic car sales were down 35.95 percent at 1,22,956 units as against 1,91,979 units in July 2018, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Tuesday.

Motorcycle sales last month declined 18.88 percent to 9,33,996 units for the month as against 11,51,324 units in the year-ago period.

Total two-wheeler sales in July declined 16.82 percent to 15,11,692 units compared to 18,17,406 units in the year-ago month.

Sales of commercial vehicles were down 25.71 percent to 56,866 units in July as compared with 76,545 units in the year-ago period, SIAM said.

Vehicle sales across categories registered a decline of 18.71 percent to 18,25,148 units from 22,45,223 units in July 2018, it added.