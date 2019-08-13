App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2019 11:24 AM IST | Source: PTI

Passenger vehicle sales fall for 9 consecutive months, drop 31% in July

Domestic car sales were down 35.95 percent at 1,22,956 units as against 1,91,979 units in July 2018, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Tuesday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Declining for the ninth consecutive month, domestic passenger vehicle (PV) sales dropped 30.98 percent to 2,00,790 units in July, from 2,90,931 units in the same period a year ago.

Domestic car sales were down 35.95 percent at 1,22,956 units as against 1,91,979 units in July 2018, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Tuesday.

Motorcycle sales last month declined 18.88 percent to 9,33,996 units for the month as against 11,51,324 units in the year-ago period.

Close

Total two-wheeler sales in July declined 16.82 percent to 15,11,692 units compared to 18,17,406 units in the year-ago month.

related news

Sales of commercial vehicles were down 25.71 percent to 56,866 units in July as compared with 76,545 units in the year-ago period, SIAM said.

Vehicle sales across categories registered a decline of 18.71 percent to 18,25,148 units from 22,45,223 units in July 2018, it added.

In fact, all vehicle categories witnessed decline in sales during the month.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 13, 2019 11:21 am

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.