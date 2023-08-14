One dead, 2 injured in fire at Solar Industries’ Nagpur facility

The fire incident has resulted in unfortunate casualty of one of our workmen and injuries to two others, Solar Industries said in a statement

One workman died and two were injured in a fire incident on August 12 while disposing off waste material in the burning area of Economic Explosives in Nagpur. Economic Explosives is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Solar Industries India situated in Sawanga, Bazargaon in Nagpur.

“The fire incident has resulted in unfortunate casualty of one of our workmen and injuries to two others. The company deeply mourns this loss of life and stands with the family of the deceased in this moment of grief,” Solar Industries said in a statement.

“All activities at the aforesaid plant are normal and there is no material loss or financial impact. We have also intimated concerned departments and statutory authorities,” the company clarified to exchanges.

The statement further added that the incident is being investigated for all root and contributory causes and corrective and preventative actions to be implemented.