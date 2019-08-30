App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2019 10:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Oberoi Realty buys 60 acre land in Thane for Rs 889.5 cr

The company has paid the entire consideration of Rs 889.50 crore to GSK and has registered the property, and taken possession on Friday, it added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Oberoi Realty Ltd on Friday said it has bought around 60 acres of land in Thane, Maharashtra from GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals for nearly Rs 890 crore.

In a regulatory filing, the Mumbai-based developer said "the company has successfully concluded the transaction with GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GSK) for acquiring the lands admeasuring approximately 2,40,140 square meters (approx 60 acres) located at Thane, Maharashtra."

The company has paid the entire consideration of Rs 889.50 crore to GSK and has registered the property, and taken possession on Friday, it added.

Close
A small piece of land measuring about 1,410 square meters is still to be transferred in favour of the company owing to a stay order passed by the Bombay High Court, Oberoi Realty added.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 30, 2019 10:40 pm

tags #Business #Oberoi Realty Ltd

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.