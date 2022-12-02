NTPC coal mining output jumps 48% to 12.24 MMT in April-Nov

State-owned power giant NTPC on Friday said it has recorded 48 per cent growth in coal mining output at 12.24 million metric tonne for April-November 2022 as compared to the same period a year ago.

NTPC recorded 8.27 million metric tonne (MMT) of coal production in the same period of 2021, a company statement said.

The four operational coal mines viz. Pakri-Barwadih and Chatti Bariatu (Jharkhand), Dulanga (Odisha) and Talaipalli (Chhattisgarh) contributed in accomplishing the highest ever monthly coal production of 20.47 lakh metric tonne last month , since their inception.

Pakri-Barwadih coal mine has also achieved the highest ever coal production of 12.24 lakh metric tonne for a month since its commencement. So far, the captive mines have delivered 58.42 MMT of coal to more than 22 power plants of NTPC, it stated.

Along with this coal production, NTPC has also attained the highest ever monthly overburden removal of 83.49 lakh cubic meter, it added.

After the in-house development of e-SMP (Digital Safety Management Plan) and its successful implementation in all the coal mines of NTPC, projects like integrated coal management system and safety mobile app are in the pipeline.