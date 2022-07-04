English
    NTPC clocks 21.7% growth in power generation in June quarter

    NTPC group of companies recorded a generation of 104.4 BU in the April to June quarter of 2022, registering an increase of 21.7 percent from 85.8 BU generated in the corresponding quarter last year

    July 04, 2022 / 11:25 AM IST
    NTPC: Stock of NTPC has been the top most holding of the three PSU equity schemes --Aditya Birla SL PSU Equity (10% of net assets), CPSE ETF (22.2%) and Invesco India PSU Equity Fund (9.9%) as per the latest data of April 30, 2022. It has been one of the top three holdings in the portfolio of SBI PSU Fund. Meanwhile, there were 236 other equity schemes too held the stock in their portfolio. Stock brokers such as HDFC securities and ICICI Direct gave buy recommendation in the stock (based on the reports released over the last three months).

    State-run power giant NTPC Ltd on July 4 said it has registered a 21.7 percent growth in electricity generation at 104.4 billion units (BU) in the April-June quarter of this financial year.

    NTPC group of companies recorded a generation of 104.4 BU in the April to June quarter of 2022, registering an increase of 21.7 percent from 85.8 BU generated in the corresponding quarter last year, a company statement said.

    In June, 2022, power generation was 34.8 BU, higher by 29.3 percent compared to 26.9 BU in June 2021, indicating an improved performance and an increase in demand for power in the current year, it added.

    NTPC Talcher Kaniha (3000 MW) in Orissa is the top performing thermal power plant with 94.2 per cent Plant Load Factor (PLF or capacity utilisation) between April to June 2022.

    Overall Plant Load Factor of NTPC Coal stations was 80 per cent from April to June 2022 vis-a-vis 69 per cent in the same period last year, a testimony to the high levels of operational excellence and the expertise of NTPC in Operation and Maintenance of the power plants, it said.

    NTPC is expanding its footprint in new business areas like green hydrogen, waste-to-energy and e-mobility.

    India’s largest power producer is also aiming for a 10 per cent reduction in net energy intensity by 2032.

    NTPC has become India’s first energy company to declare its energy compact goals as part of the UN High-level Dialogue on Energy (HLDE), it said.

    Besides power generation, NTPC has diversified into producing energy through cleaner and greener sources such as hydro, wind and solar and also Green Hydrogen solutions.

    The power major has also forayed into a variety of business areas including fuel cells, e-mobility and Waste-to-Energy.

    The total installed capacity of the company is 69,134.20 MW having 23 coal based, seven gas based, one Hydro, 19 renewable energy projects. Under the JV, NTPC has nine coal based, four gas based, eight hydro and five renewable energy projects.
    first published: Jul 4, 2022 11:24 am
