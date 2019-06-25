App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2019 07:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

NTPC bags 40 MW solar projects in UPNEDA's auction

Reverse auction was carried out on June 25 and NTPC won entire 40 MW of solar capacity at a levellised tariff of Rs 3.02/kWh applicable for 25 years, it said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-run power major NTPC June 25 said it has won 40 MW solar energy projects in an auction conducted by Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA). "NTPC participated in UPNEDA's tender for 500 MW Solar capacity with two bids of 20 MW each at Auraiya and Rihand," the company said in a statement.

Reverse auction was carried out on June 25 and NTPC won entire 40 MW of solar capacity at a levellised tariff of Rs 3.02/kWh applicable for 25 years, it said.

The projects shall be set up under EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) mode and shall add to the installed capacity of NTPC, the statement said.

Close
With these projects, NTPC has won aggregate solar capacity of 545 MW under tariff based competitive bidding tenders of states/SECI (Solar Energy Corporation of India).

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 25, 2019 07:42 pm

tags #Business #NTPC

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.