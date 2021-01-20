NPCI joins advisory board of PCI Security Standards Council

The National Payments Corporation of India has been appointed on the board of advisors at PCI Security Standards Council for the year 2021-2022. The board represents the Council’s Participating Organisation from across the globe to ensure global industry involvement in the development of PCI standards and programmes.

The board comprises other members like Ingenico, Amazon, PayPal, Barclays, Citigroup, Stripe, Square and other large payment players from across the world.

While the board has an advisory role, the body derives its technical standards and processes from each of these companies, who bring their experience from different countries into developing common payment standards for all.

This is the second time NPCI has joined the board of advisors.

The PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) leads a global, cross-industry effort to increase payment security by providing industry-driven, flexible and effective data security standards and programs that help businesses detect, mitigate and prevent cyberattacks and breaches.

“We depend on the guidance and input provided by our advisors to understand and address the new challenges and new technologies facing payment security. The PCI SSC solicits and incorporates feedback from the entire payment ecosystem including merchants, vendors, payment processors, financial institutions, trade associations and FinTechs,” said Lance J. Johnson, Executive Director, PCI SSC.