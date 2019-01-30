App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2019 04:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Now book an UberBOAT and sail from Gateway of India to Mandwa Jetty in 20 mins

The new service, which begins from February 1, will employ speedboats that can seat a minimum of six passengers.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Global cab aggregator Uber is gearing-up to offer Mumbaikars an all-new mode of transport. The US-based company has launched UberBOAT, a service that will allow customers to book boat rides using their mobile phones.

The new service, which begins from February 1, will employ speedboats that can seat a minimum of six passengers. Uber will be focusing on two routes, Gateway of India to Mandwa Jetty, and Gateway of India to Elephanta. At the moment the company is launching group boat services priced between Rs 5,700 and 9,500 per boat.

Conventional boats ferry passengers on this route in approximately an hour. With the new speedboats, this time will be cut to about 20 minutes.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Prabhjeet Singh of Uber India and South Asia said, "It is too early to say what other cities or what other routes in Mumbai this service will be scaled to."

"We will evaluate our launch plans to more cities or more routes within Mumbai later," he added.

"There has been a demand from commuters to have a water transport service from Navi Mumbai areas such as Nerul or Belapur to south Mumbai. If UberBOAT is launched to connect the two cities, it would  be of immense benefit to those travelling from far suburbs South Mumbai daily for work," a Mumbai Port Trust was quoted by The Times of India.

Prices are likely to be fixed at first with Uber's dynamic pricing to take over soon after, the report added.
First Published on Jan 30, 2019 04:23 pm

