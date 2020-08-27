172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|northeast-gets-major-mention-in-udan-4-0-indigo-and-air-india-unit-among-major-winners-5763041.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2020 03:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Northeast gets major mention in UDAN 4.0. IndiGo and Air India unit among major winners

Of the 78 routes awarded in this round of the regional connectivity scheme, about 40 are from the northeast region

Prince Mathews Thomas
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The fourth round of UDAN, the government's regional connectivity scheme, has seen airlines keenly vie for routes in the northeast. Of the 78 routes that have been awarded, about 40 are from the region.

Among the airlines, IndiGo, Air India unit Alliance Air Aviation (AAAL) and newbie Big Charter are among the prominent winners, sources in the industry told Moneycontrol. The government-owned Pawan Hans, the helicopter service company, has also won bids to start services in the region.

Big Charter's branded airline Flybig plans to start operations in October, as this Moneycontrol story had reported.

Close

Some of the destinations in the northeast that will be connected include Shillong, Guwahati, Rupsi, Tezpur and Imphal.

related news

From rest of the country, destinations like Shimla, Diu, Agatti, Shravasti and Bilaspur are the ones who will now come on the aviation map. SpiceJet, said sources, may have won the bids to operate flights from Agatti, located in Lakshadweep.

A release from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MCA) added that 29 served, eight unserved (including two heliports and one water aerodrome), and two underserved airports have been included in the list for approved routes. This is the first time a water aerodrome and heliports are being connected undertone scheme. 

Overall, 766 routes have been sanctioned so far under the UDAN scheme. Of these, 274 routes have been operationalised, connecting 45 airports and three heliports.

UDAN, or Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik, was launched in 2017 as a regional connectivity scheme to bring access to smaller cities and towns. The government provides support through viability gap funding.

For the fourth round of the scheme, the funding could to the tune of Rs 257 crore a year, with the average funding per route at Rs 3.29 crore, a senior executive told Moneycontrol.

 
First Published on Aug 27, 2020 03:58 pm

tags #Air India #Business #Companies #IndiGo #UDAN

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.