English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    North Korea denounces Pelosi for deterrence talks during South Korea visit

    North Korean state media KCNA said Pelosi's remarks were part of a U.S. scheme to escalate tensions in the Korean peninsula.

    Reuters
    August 06, 2022 / 08:11 AM IST
    US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

    US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

    North Korea denounced U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Saturday for supporting deterrence against North Korea during her visit to South Korea this week.

    Pelosi and her South Korean counterpart, National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo, vowed on Thursday to achieve North Korean denuclearisation during her stop in South Korea after visiting Taiwan.

    North Korean state media KCNA said Pelosi's remarks were part of a U.S. scheme to escalate tensions in the Korean peninsula. KCNA also said Pelosi was trying to justify hostile American policy against North Korea and support U.S. arms buildup.

    "Pelosi, the worst destroyer of international peace and stability, had… incurred the wrath of the Chinese people for her recent junket to Taiwan," the KCNA statement said, citing Jo Yong Sam, director general of the Department of Press and Information at North Korea's Foreign Ministry.

    "The U.S. will have to pay dearly for all the sources of trouble spawned by her wherever she went."

    Close
    North Korea made preparations for a nuclear test during the first six months of this year, according to an excerpt of a confidential United Nations report seen by Reuters on Thursday.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Kim Jin-pyo #Nancy Pelosi #North Korea #South Korea
    first published: Aug 6, 2022 08:11 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.