you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2020 07:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

And the nominees for the CNBC-TV18 Indian Business Leader Awards 2020 are...

The award ceremony of IBLA 2020 will be held on February 28.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The India Business Leadership Awards (IBLA) has always been a platform for awarding doyens across various industries that have been responsible for creating history with their exceptional leadership skills, while keeping a keen eye on India’s future.

This year, the award ceremony will be held on February 28 and below is the complete list of the nominees across multiple categories for IBLA 2020.
Sr NoCategoryNominees
1Outstanding Business Leader of the YearRajesh Gopinathan
Suresh Narayanan
Varun Berry
C P Gurnani
Keki Mistry
2Outstanding Company of the YearHDFC Bank
Britannia Industries
Titan
Hindustan Unilever
Nestle India
3Most Promising Company of the YearVinati Organics
Escorts
KEC International
Astral Pipes
Aarti Industries
Sundaram Fastners
4Young Turk of the YearRivigo
Policybazaar.com
Freshworks
Swiggy
Grey Orange
5Young Turks Start-up of the YearMeesho
Bounce
Dunzo
Vedantu
Locus
Curefit
6Lifetime AchievementDeepak Parekh
Adi Godrej
Anu Aga
Sudha Murthy
7The DisruptorsUPI
Bira
Nykaa.com
Zerodha
8State of the YearMaharashtra
Haryana
Madhya Pradesh
Telegana
Tamil Nadu
Punjab
9Brand Campaign of the YearFevicol
Coca Cola
KIA
Combiflam
10Iconic Company of the YearTata Consultancy Services
Reliance Industries Ltd
Life Insurance Corporation of India
Flipkart
State Bank of India
11Iconic Business Leader of the YearMukesh Ambani
Ratan Tata
Satya Nadella
Indira Nooyi
Deepak Parekh
N R Narayan Murthy
Rahul Bajaj
Adi Godrej
12Iconic Sports Leader of the YearP. Gopichand
Rahul Dravid
Raninder Singh
13Iconic Entertainment Leader of the YearKaran Johar
Ekta Kapoor
Aditya Chopra
Ajay & Sanjeev Bijli
Shahrukh Khan
14Hall of FameLate Arun Jaitley
15Special MentionNykaa.com



First Published on Feb 25, 2020 07:34 pm

tags #Business #IBLA #India #India Business Leader Awards

