And the nominees for the CNBC-TV18 Indian Business Leader Awards 2020 are...

The award ceremony of IBLA 2020 will be held on February 28.
The India Business Leadership Awards (IBLA) has always been a platform for awarding doyens across various industries that have been responsible for creating history with their exceptional leadership skills, while keeping a keen eye on India’s future.This year, the award ceremony will be held on February 28 and below is the complete list of the nominees across multiple categories for IBLA 2020.
|Sr No
|Category
|Nominees
|1
|Outstanding Business Leader of the Year
|Rajesh Gopinathan
|Suresh Narayanan
|Varun Berry
|C P Gurnani
|Keki Mistry
|2
|Outstanding Company of the Year
|HDFC Bank
|Britannia Industries
|Titan
|Hindustan Unilever
|Nestle India
|3
|Most Promising Company of the Year
|Vinati Organics
|Escorts
|KEC International
|Astral Pipes
|Aarti Industries
|Sundaram Fastners
|4
|Young Turk of the Year
|Rivigo
|Policybazaar.com
|Freshworks
|Swiggy
|Grey Orange
|5
|Young Turks Start-up of the Year
|Meesho
|Bounce
|Dunzo
|Vedantu
|Locus
|Curefit
|6
|Lifetime Achievement
|Deepak Parekh
|Adi Godrej
|Anu Aga
|Sudha Murthy
|7
|The Disruptors
|UPI
|Bira
|Nykaa.com
|Zerodha
|8
|State of the Year
|Maharashtra
|Haryana
|Madhya Pradesh
|Telegana
|Tamil Nadu
|Punjab
|9
|Brand Campaign of the Year
|Fevicol
|Coca Cola
|KIA
|Combiflam
|10
|Iconic Company of the Year
|Tata Consultancy Services
|Reliance Industries Ltd
|Life Insurance Corporation of India
|Flipkart
|State Bank of India
|11
|Iconic Business Leader of the Year
|Mukesh Ambani
|Ratan Tata
|Satya Nadella
|Indira Nooyi
|Deepak Parekh
|N R Narayan Murthy
|Rahul Bajaj
|Adi Godrej
|12
|Iconic Sports Leader of the Year
|P. Gopichand
|Rahul Dravid
|Raninder Singh
|13
|Iconic Entertainment Leader of the Year
|Karan Johar
|Ekta Kapoor
|Aditya Chopra
|Ajay & Sanjeev Bijli
|Shahrukh Khan
|14
|Hall of Fame
|Late Arun Jaitley
|15
|Special Mention
|Nykaa.com
Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.
First Published on Feb 25, 2020 07:34 pm