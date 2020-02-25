And the nominees for the CNBC-TV18 Indian Business Leader Awards 2020 are...

The India Business Leadership Awards (IBLA) has always been a platform for awarding doyens across various industries that have been responsible for creating history with their exceptional leadership skills, while keeping a keen eye on India’s future.

Sr No Category Nominees 1 Outstanding Business Leader of the Year Rajesh Gopinathan Suresh Narayanan Varun Berry C P Gurnani Keki Mistry 2 Outstanding Company of the Year HDFC Bank Britannia Industries Titan Hindustan Unilever Nestle India 3 Most Promising Company of the Year Vinati Organics Escorts KEC International Astral Pipes Aarti Industries Sundaram Fastners 4 Young Turk of the Year Rivigo Policybazaar.com Freshworks Swiggy Grey Orange 5 Young Turks Start-up of the Year Meesho Bounce Dunzo Vedantu Locus Curefit 6 Lifetime Achievement Deepak Parekh Adi Godrej Anu Aga Sudha Murthy 7 The Disruptors UPI Bira Nykaa.com Zerodha 8 State of the Year Maharashtra Haryana Madhya Pradesh Telegana Tamil Nadu Punjab 9 Brand Campaign of the Year Fevicol Coca Cola KIA Combiflam 10 Iconic Company of the Year Tata Consultancy Services Reliance Industries Ltd Life Insurance Corporation of India Flipkart State Bank of India 11 Iconic Business Leader of the Year Mukesh Ambani Ratan Tata Satya Nadella Indira Nooyi Deepak Parekh N R Narayan Murthy Rahul Bajaj Adi Godrej 12 Iconic Sports Leader of the Year P. Gopichand Rahul Dravid Raninder Singh 13 Iconic Entertainment Leader of the Year Karan Johar Ekta Kapoor Aditya Chopra Ajay & Sanjeev Bijli Shahrukh Khan 14 Hall of Fame Late Arun Jaitley 15 Special Mention Nykaa.com

This year, the award ceremony will be held on February 28 and below is the complete list of the nominees across multiple categories for IBLA 2020.