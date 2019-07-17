App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2019 10:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

NMDC to resume iron ore production from Donimalai mines as HC rules in its favour

After closure of Donimalai Iron Ore Mine for more than eight months, NMDC is set to resume operations in accordance with the Honourable High Court of Karnataka decision, NMDC said in a statement here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representataive Image
Representataive Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-owned miner NMDC Limited July 17 said it is set to resume operations at its Donimalai Iron Ore Mine in Karnataka following the state high court order in favour of it over a dispute related to 80 per cent premium imposed by the state government.

NMDC in November last year suspended the iron ore mining from Donimalai in Ballari district after the state government by its November 2, 2018 order imposed premium equivalent to 80 per cent of average sale price of iron ore while extending the mining lease for a period of 20 years.

Subsequently, the NDMC filed a petition in the Karnataka High Court challenging the state Commerce and Industries department order imposing the premium, which was allowed by the court in a recent order.

Close

After closure of Donimalai Iron Ore Mine for more than eight months, NMDC is set to resume operations in accordance with the Honourable High Court of Karnataka decision, NMDC said in a statement here.

related news

NMDC has approached Karnataka Government to facilitate execution of lease deed and resumption of operations at Donimalai Mine, it said.

The resumption of mining at Donimalai would avoid further loss to national and state exchequer apart from providing the much needed iron ore to the steel industry for the development of the state, the company said.

Though, it had been a long wait for NMDC, the news has "brought in lot of cheers" especially to steelmakers of Karnataka, investors, mining fraternity, customers and employees who have been eagerly waiting for this, Chairman and Managing Director of NDMC N Baijendra Kumar said.

In its July 10 order, a bench of Justices L Narayana Swamy and P S Dinesh Kumar allowed the petition of NDMC, holding that the impugned condition to levy premium while extending the period of lease was "unsustainable in law and liable to be quashed".
First Published on Jul 17, 2019 10:00 pm

tags #Business #Karnataka #NMDC Limited

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.