Niranjan Hiranandani takes over as Assocham president

Hiranandani Group Managing Director Niranjan Hiranandani has taken over as the new president of industry body Assocham.
Hiranandani succeeds Welspun Group Chairman Balkrishan Goenka."New India is a centre of the vortex to achieve an ambitious mission of $5 trillion economy. We are fully aligned with the goal set to achieve in tandem with double digit GDP growth rate inclusive of employment generation," Hiranandani said.
First Published on Dec 23, 2019 08:08 pm