Mar 12, 2018 08:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty may face hurdle at 10,400; top 5 stocks with up to 5% return potential in short term

"The index has formed 'Spinning Top' candlestick pattern indicating lack of momentum on either side. Now Nifty has to close above 10,250 marks for further upside. The level 10,400 will work as immediate hurdle zone and support is seen around 10,130 mark," says Rajesh Agarwal of AUM Capital.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
By Rajesh Agarwal

AUM Capital

The Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed lower as banking stocks extended losses. Among sectoral indices, the Nifty PSU Bank index ended 1.81 percent lower led by a fall in the shares of Canara Bank, IDBI Bank and Oriental Bank of Commerce.

The Nifty Metal index too ended 1.81 percent down due to a fall in shares of Steel Authority of India Limited, Jindal Steel & Power and Tata Steel.

In the global markets, Asian shares rallied and the safe-haven yen eased on Friday after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un offered to stop nuclear and missile testing and US President Donald Trump agreed to a meeting that could come before May.

Technical Outlook

Nifty

Nifty opened higher but failed to hold gains and remained in a trading range of 86 points. The index has formed 'Spinning Top' candlestick pattern indicating lack of momentum on either side. Now Nifty has to close above 10,250 marks for further upside. The level 10,400 will work as immediate hurdle zone and support is seen around 10,130 mark.

Furthermore, RSI (14) failed to give positive crossover. We are expecting Index to consolidate within a range of 10,100-10,400 levels in near term.

Bank Nifty

Nifty Bank opened with positive bias but failed to hold gains and closed lower by 0.74 percent amid sell-off in PSU Stocks. It is consolidating around 78.6 percent Retracement levels on daily scale. Any significant move above 24,500 levels might take Nifty Bank higher till 24,800 and 25,100 levels. Strong support is seen around 23,900 levels.

Moreover, Oscillators are trading around oversold zone. We are expecting Index to consolidate within a range of 23900-24800 levels in near term.

Below are the top 5 stocks which can yield up to 5% return:

VA Tech Wabag | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 523, stop loss: Rs 480 | Return: 5%

Kajaria Ceramics | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 590, stop loss: Rs 555 | Return: 3%

BEML Limited | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1145, stop loss: Rs 1080 | Return: 3%

United Breweries | Rating: Sell | Target: Rs 989, stop loss: Rs 1040 | Return: 3%

Dr Reddy's Laboratories | Rating: Sell | Target: Rs 2060, stop loss: Rs 2190 | Return: 3%

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

