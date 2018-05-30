News highlights: Italy renews attempt to form government, end turmoil

Tesla hints at 'challenging regulations' for not being able to enter India

US-based electric car major Tesla has alluded to a challenging environment for not being able to enter India, a market which it would love to be in, according to company's Chief Executive Elon Musk. "Would love to be in India. Some challenging government regulations, unfortunately. Deepak Ahuja, our CFO, is from India. Tesla will be there as soon as he believes we should," Musk tweeted in a reply to a query about the automaker's absence from the Indian market.

