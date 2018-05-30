News highlights: Italy renews attempt to form government, end turmoil

Live now
May 30, 2018 09:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Anti-Sterlite protests update: Madras High Court orders re-postmortem on bodies of seven victims, mandates a doctor from AIIMS or Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research or Kerala Institute of Medical Sciences, Trivandrum to be a part of the team. Madras High Court also orders preservation of bodies six other victims.
OECD seeks to calm fears over Italy turmoil
The OECD today sought to calm concerns over political chaos in Italy that has sent global markets into a tailspin and raised the spectre of a fresh eurozone crisis. "Italy is part of Europe and part of the euro, and it will remain so," Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development's chief Angel Gurria told reporters at the body's annual meeting in Paris.
Italy renews attempt to form government, end turmoil
Italy searched for a last-minute exit from almost three months of political turmoil on Wednesday, with its biggest party looking to make a renewed attempt to form a coalition government with the right-wing League. The two anti-establishment parties, the 5-Star Movement and League, had abandoned plans to jointly take power at the weekend after the president blocked their proposed cabinet lineup, reported Reuters.
Bhandara-Gondiya re-poll: Estimated 45% voting across 49 booths
An estimated 45 percent voters cast their vote in the re-polling held at 49 booths in the Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra by 5 pm today, an election official said. As the polling continued till 6 pm, final figures of voting were yet to arrive, the official said. The Election Commission ordered re-polling in these 49 booths following complaints of malfunctioning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).
Union minister Kiren Rijiju undergoes stone removal procedure at AIIMS: Official
Union minister Kiren Rijiju today underwent a stone removal procedure at the Department of Urology in AIIMS, a hospital official said. The minister of state for home affairs is in a stable condition and recovering well, the official said.
Tesla hints at 'challenging regulations' for not being able to enter India
US-based electric car major Tesla has alluded to a challenging environment for not being able to enter India, a market which it would love to be in, according to company's Chief Executive Elon Musk. "Would love to be in India. Some challenging government regulations, unfortunately. Deepak Ahuja, our CFO, is from India. Tesla will be there as soon as he believes we should," Musk tweeted in a reply to a query about the automaker's absence from the Indian market.
Railway's conducts workshop to find ways to increase speed of trains
The Railways conducted a one-day workshop 'Mission Raftaar' in which officials discussed ways to increase the average speed of freight and passenger trains, a statement from the ministry said. Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain and Railway Board chairman Ashwani Lohani inaugurated the workshop.
SEBI allows debt issuers to review credit rating by agencies
Markets regulator SEBI has allowed debt issuers to review ratings given by agencies, a move that will check the menace of 'rating shopping' and 'pick-and-choose' approach in their actions, reported PTI. In the past, several firms have expressed dissatisfaction against credit rating agencies (CRAs) after ratings on their debt were suddenly downgraded or withdrawn.
AAP demands special session of Vidhan Sabha on water issue
Main opposition party in Punjab, AAP, has sought a special state assembly session to discuss the issue of "polluted" river waters in the state. AAP workers led by party state unit co-president Balbir Singh and MP Sadhu Singh held a protest march carrying bottles of polluted waters and tried to proceed towards Punjab Chief Minister's residence.
Aviation ministry to provide all assistance to CBI in AirAsia probe: RN Choubey
The civil aviation ministry said it would fully cooperate and provide all assistance to the CBI in the investigation into the alleged violations in the AirAsia India matter, reported PTI. "We are yet to receive formally anything from the CBI. We will fully cooperate with them. We will provide all assistance to them in the investigative process," Civil Aviation Secretary R N Choubey said.
Country as a whole likely to receive normal monsoon, barring east and northeast: IMD
The entire country is likely to get normal monsoon this year, except the east and northeast, which are likely to witness "below normal" rainfall, the Met department said. With this announcement, the MeT has kept its prediction of "normal" monsoon unchanged in its second stage long range forecast, reported PTI.
Maneka Gandhi seeks blocking of dowry calculator website
Union Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi has asked Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to block a website which claims to calculate the dowry amount for grooms and take action against its developers.
Have got letter of intent from Binani lenders to acquire it, says UltraTech
The lenders of Binani Cement have issued letter of intent to UltraTech after approving its bid to acquire the company under the bankruptcy code, Aditya Birla group firm said. The Committee of Creditors (CoC) of Binani Cement on May 28 approved the resolution Plan submitted by UltraTech Cement, it said in a regulatory filing.
NOW Delivery explores artificial intelligence-based platform for small merchants
Delhi-based last mile delivery startup NOW Delivery is exploring artificial intelligence and developing a voice-based platform to help small merchants for orders. The company offers horizontal delivery solutions to hyperlocal business.
61 percent voter turn out in repolling at 73 Kairana booths
Repolling at 73 booths in Kairana Lok Sabha constituency passed off peacefully today with an estimated voter turn out of 61 percent, the state election officials said.
The Election Commission had yesterday ordered repolling at these polling stations in view of technical snags in EVM-VVPAT machines during the bye-election on Monday. Around 80,000 voters were eligible to cast their votes at the booths where the repolling was held on Wednesday. (PTI)
TDP will be pivotal in govt formation in 2019 but I have no PM ambitions: Naidu
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu says his Telugu Desam Party will play a pivotal role in 2019 when regional parties band together to form government at the Centre but has ruled himself out of the prime ministerial race.
The TDP chief, who sidestepped a question on whether the parties would take the support of the Congress should the need arise, was also scathing in his criticism of the BJP during an interaction with journalists on Tuesday night. Describing the BJP as a "back-door party" that wanted to enter south India through unscrupulous means, Naidu said it should have helped Andhra Pradesh to gain access to the region. (PTI)
India seeks UK help in extradition of Mallya, Lalit Modi
India on Tuesday sought the help of United Kingdom for early extradition of liquor baron Vijay Mallya and former IPL honcho Lalit Modi and in locating diamantaire Nirav Modi during the third Indo-UK home affairs dialogue, officials said.
New Delhi also asked London not to allow the British territory to be used for anti-India activities by Kashmiri and Khalistani separatists. "We have sought the help of the authorities in the UK in extradition of our wanted persons. The process is on and everyone knows because of our proactive action, Mallya had to go to a court in the UK," an official privy to the two-hour long meeting. (PTI)
AirAsia case: Non-exec director Venkataramanan says allegations baseless
AirAsia India's non-executive director R Venkataramanan on Wednesday said allegations of wrongdoing against him are baseless and that he has been wrongly named as an accused, a day after the CBI registered a case against the airline and its officials for allegedly trying to manipulate government policies to get international licence.
The budget carrier is majority-owned by Tatas and Venkataramanan has around 1.5 per cent shareholding in the joint venture with AirAsia Berhad. (PTI)
WDM witnesses trade worth Rs 1,696.23 crore on NSE
Wholesale debt market segment of the National Stock Exchange today witnessed a total turnover of Rs 1,696.23 crore in 37 trades. (PTI)
Bank strike: Services hit, impact to continue tomorrow
Banking operations in the country were hit on Wednesday as 10 lakh employees, primarily from PSU banks, went on 2-day strike to protest against a "meagre" 2 per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association (IBA) -- the management body.
The strike, also supported by employees of some old generation private sector banks and foreign banks, will continue on Thursday. Operations in the new-generation private banks like ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank were however almost normal, barring few activities including cheque clearance. (PTI)
India, Indonesia to organise interfaith dialogue in both nations
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joko Widodo on Wednesday agreed to organise an interfaith dialogue in Indonesia in early October 2018, which will be followed by a similar dialogue in India next year to promote pluralism and eradicate radicalism.
The two leaders shared the view on the imperative need to eradicate radicalism and reiterated the importance of promoting peaceful pluralism that would lead to true civilisation harmony, and moderation through a holistic approach, said a joint statement issued after their meeting. (PTI)
The entire problem started after anti-social elements attacked police & burned down Collector's office, as a result peaceful protesters were killed. If you undertake protest for each and everything, Tamil Nadu will be turned into cemetery: Rajinikanth on Thoothukkudi violence (ANI)
ICICI Bank orders probe into allegations against Chanda Kochhar
The board of India's largest private sector lender ICICI Bank has ordered an independent probe into allegations of 'conflict of interest' and 'quid pro quo' in bank's MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar's dealing with certain borrowers.
There are allegations of involvement of Kochhar and her family members in a loan provided to Videocon group on a quid pro quo basis. It was alleged that Videocon Group pumped money into NuPower Renewables, a firm owned by Deepak Kochhar, husband of Chanda Kochhar. (PTI)
Recognise open, distance degrees for recruitments: Govt to PSUs
The Centre has directed PSUs to recognise degrees and diplomas acquired through open and distance learning from UGC recognised universities for recruitment purposes, after receiving several complaints in this regard.
The Ministry of Human Resource Development had written to the Department of Public Enterprises earlier this month saying it has been receiving many complaints about PSUs not recognising degrees /diplomas acquired in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode for the purpose of employment. (PTI)
NCLAT has scheduled the hearing for Essar steel auction to July 2nd. The hearing is regarding petitions from Numettal and ArcelorMittal on their eligibility to bid for Essar.