News highlights: Govt may re-look at Air India stake sale strategy, says RN Choubey

Live now
May 31, 2018 09:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Tata Power partners with Tata Motors to make Maharashtra electric vehicle ready
Azure Power ties up for $135 mn financing for its solar rooftop projects
Dilip Buildcon wins Rs 1,750-cr highway project in Maharashtra
Orient Cement calls off Rs 2,000-cr deal to acquire 2 units from Jaypee
PNB ups MCLR by 0.05-0.10% for select tenors
CAPA urges govt for comprehensive restructuring of Air India
CBI books 13 ONGC officials in Rs 80-cr scam case
US ends steel, aluminum import tariff exemption on EU, Canada, Mexico
Banking services hit for 2nd day; operations likely to be normal on June 1
Govt may re-look at Air India stake sale strategy, says RN Choubey
SoftBank invests USD 2.25 bn in Genera Motor's self-driving venture
Six states to roll out intra-state e-way bill from tomorrow
Bhaichung Bhutia formally launches new political party
CSO pegs India's FY18 GDP at 6.7%; Q4 growth at 7.7%
CSO pegs India's FY18 GDP growth at 6.7%
EESL in talks with Telangana, MP, Rajasthan to supply EVs
Lalu family plots in Patna are money laundering assets: PMLA authority
Tata Motors inks MoU to deploy 1,000 EVs in Maharashtra
Idea Cellular completes a transaction with ATC India. The deal was closed with an enterprise value of Rs 4,000 crore for about 9900 towers.
UIDAI extends deadlines for virtual ID rollout
M&M signs 2 MoUs with the Mahrashtra Govt to make 1000 EVs
Lupin launches oral antibiotic Solosec in US
Binani Industries posts Q4 net loss at Rs 3.95 crore
RBI seen turning hawkish in June, raising rates in August, says poll
Nipah virus claims another life, death toll rises to 15
Congress candidate establishes 44,000 votes lead over BJP in Raja Rajeshwari
Palghar bypoll: BJP candidate leads after fifth round
Nilekanis, 3 PIOs billionaires pledge to donate more than half their wealth to charity
GMR Infra's Q4 net loss narrows to Rs 819.53 crore
Orient Cement calls off deal to acquire 2 units from Jaypee
PM meets Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Mohammad
Rupee gains 6 paise against dollar in early trade
Tabassum Hasan leading in Kairana bypolls
RCom reports widening of loss to Rs 6,883 crore in Q4
Elon Musk says regulations holding back Indian entry
WTO to set up dispute panel on India-US case on export subsidies
US first-quarter US GDP revised to 2.2%
SAIL Q4 net profit at Rs 816 crore
SEBI allows debt issuers to review ratings of CRAs
Sterlite case: Madras HC orders post mortem on victims
US to impose steel tariffs on EU, says report
Petrol prices cut by 7 paise per litre, diesel prices by 5 paise per litre
That's all for today, readers. Thanks for staying on with our coverage of the day's action. Your enthusiasm encourages us to better our coverage every day. Do come back tomorrow for more news, views and insights.
Tata Power partners with Tata Motors to make Maharashtra electric vehicle ready
Tata Power today said it has partnered with Tata Motors to make Maharashtra electric vehicle (EV) ready and to establish electric vehicle charging stations in the state for public use. Tata Motors has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the state to support the Maharashtra Electric Vehicle Policy (2018) in accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles, Tata Power said in a statement.
CBI raids residences, office of Karnataka Congress leader's associates
In a pre-dawn swoop, the CBI today raided residences and an office of some people linked to senior Congress leader and MP DK Suresh at five places in Bengaluru, Kanakapura and Ramanagara for alleged illegal exchange of demonetised currency notes in 2016. The raids took a political hue with Shivakumar, an MLA, and his MP brother Suresh calling it a "vindictive act" by the BJP-led government at the centre to frame them.
JUST IN | 11 dead in latest Nicaragua unrest, reports AFP.
Lankesh case: Four suspects remanded in police custody for 10 days
Four persons suspected of involvement in the killing of journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh were today remanded in police custody for 10 days by a city court. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) produced Manohar Gundappa Edve (30), Sujith Kumar alias Praveen (37), Amol Kale alias Bhaisab (40) and Amit Degwekar alias Pradeep before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Court and sought their custody for interrogation.
Azure Power ties up for $135 mn financing for its solar rooftop projects
Azure Power said today that it has tied up USD 135 million (about Rs 910 crore) in debt financing, the largest solar power funding in the country, with a consortium of Development Finance Institutions. The proceeds will be used to finance 200 MW of solar rooftop projects across India, Azure said in a statement.
Dilip Buildcon wins Rs 1,750-cr highway project in Maharashtra
Dilip Buildcon (DBL) today said it has won a Rs 1,750-crore highway project in Maharashtra for construction of access-controlled Nagpur-Mumbai Super Communication Expressway. "DBL has been declared L-1 bidder for a new EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) project valued at Rs 1,750 crore by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation Ltd," the company said in BSE filing.
Orient Cement calls off Rs 2,000-cr deal to acquire 2 units from Jaypee
In a setback to crisis-hit Jaypee group, the CK Birla Group firm Orient Cement has terminated its Rs 1,946-crore deal to acquire Jaiprakash Associates Ltd's (JAL) two firms -- Bhilai Jaypee Cement and Nigrie Cement Grinding Unit. The deal has been terminated as both parties failed to complete the transactions within the stipulated 12 months time, according to regulatory filings. Jaypee Group has been selling cement plants and other assets to reduce its debt from the peak level of around Rs 75,000 crore.
PNB ups MCLR by 0.05-0.10% for select tenors
Punjab National Bank today revised upwards the marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) for select tenors by 0.05-0.10 percent, effective June 1, a move that will lead to costlier loans for consumers. "The bank has decided to revise the marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) with effect from June 1, 2018," PNB said in a regulatory filing.
Flipkart Internet trims losses at Rs 1,638.6 cr in FY17
E-commerce major Flipkart Internet has seen its losses narrow to Rs 1,638.6 crore in 2016-17, as per a regulatory documents. It had a net loss of Rs 2,306.5 crore in the previous financial year, 2015-16.
CAPA urges govt for comprehensive restructuring of Air India
Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation (CAPA) today urged the government to carry out a comprehensive restructuring of debt-ridden Air India, which failed to find any taker for its strategic disinvestment today.
SBI, Power Finance Corp working to resolve 11 power projects under SBI Samadhan Scheme
Last week, SBI said banks will soon come out with a plan to resolve Rs 70,000 crore worth of non-performing assets (NPAs) in the power sector
Non-food credit growth up to 10.7% for April: RBI
The Reserve Bank today said non-food credit growth accelerated to 10.7 percent for April as against 4.5 percent in the year-ago period, led by retail and the services sector. The non-food credit grew 10.7 percent to Rs 76,130 billion as on April 27, the central bank said.
CBI books 13 ONGC officials in Rs 80-cr scam case
The CBI has booked 13 senior serving and retired officials of the ONGC for alleged irregularities in giving a contract to a private company for supplying gas dehyrdation units for its Rajahmundry plant in Andhra Pradesh, causing a loss to the tune of Rs 80 crore, the agency said.
US ends steel, aluminum import tariff exemption on EU, Canada, Mexico
The US today announced the end of exemption on steel and aluminum tariffs on imports from European Union, Canada and Mexico. The EU, Canada and Mexico have threatened retaliation after US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross announced that exemptions on steel and aluminum import tariffs would end on June 1.
Toyota domestic sales surge 20% to 13,113 units in May
Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today reported a 20 percent increase in domestic sales at 13,113 units in May. The company had sold 10,914 units in the same month last year in the domestic market, TKM said in a statement.
Banking services hit for 2nd day; operations likely to be normal on June 1
Banking services were disrupted for the second day today with over 10 lakh bank employees abstaining from work to protest a "meagre" 2 percent salary hike proposed by the Indian Banks Association (IBA), a body representing management. Apart from disruption in operations related to deposits, FD renewals, government treasury and money market operations, there were reports of ATMs running dry in parts of the country.
Govt may re-look at Air India stake sale strategy, says RN Choubey
The civil aviation ministry today said it was expecting better participation for the Air India stake sale and indicated that there could be a rethink on the strategy after the disinvestment failed to attract any initial bids. The deadline for submission of Expression of Interest (EoI) ended today and did not elicit any response from potential bidders.
PVR Cinemas ties up with Samsung to bring Onyx Cinema LED screens to India
As of now, PVR Cinemas would upgrade two of their screens with this technology - PVR Icon at DLF Promenade in Delhi and PVR Phoenix at Lower Parel
Maersk Line to levy $60 surcharge on rising fuel costs
Maersk Line, which ferries the largest proportion of the country's container traffic, said it will be levying a surcharge of around USD 60 per standard 20-foot container to cover for rising fuel costs.
Cyrus Mistry hits out at Tatas for 'shameful' CBI case against AirAsia executives
Ousted Tata Sons chairman Cyrus P Mistry today hit out at "shameful" case of top executives of AirAsia being booked for allegedly paying bribes to influence policy, saying there was a decline in governance standards at the group's airline venture. Mistry slammed AirAsia director R Venkataraman, who has along with chief executive Tony Fernandes been named by the CBI in the FIR, for using his name to cloak his alleged misadventures, and said individuals with "questionable motives" are bringing disrepute to the Tata brand.
SoftBank invests USD 2.25 bn in Genera Motor's self-driving venture
Japanese telecom giant SoftBank will invest USD 2.25 billion in General Motors' autonomous car programme in exchange for a stake in the venture, GM announced. The infusion of cash is a vote of confidence in the big US automaker, which is competing with other carmakers and technology companies to introduce autonomous cars globally.
Toll from Nipah virus rises to 16 in Kerala: Sixteen persons have lost their lives to the Nipah virus in Kerala, with one more person succumbing to it, reported PTI.
Wipro Infra Engineering announces launch of industrial automation business
Wipro Infrastructure Engineering (WIN), a part of Wipro, on Thursday announced the launch of industrialautomation business, 'WIN Automation'. It is a full-service line industrial automation business that will focus on the discrete manufacturing sector in India and ASEAN and enable companies to be automated, digitised and smart, the company said in a release. (PTI)
GDP growth has been increasing continuously every quarter with growth of 7.7% in Q4 of 2017-18. This shows that the Indian economy is on the right track & set for even higher growth in the future. This is 'Sahi Vikas' under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi ji & Arun Jaitley ji: Union minister Piyush Goyal