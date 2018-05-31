News highlights: Govt may re-look at Air India stake sale strategy, says RN Choubey

Cyrus Mistry hits out at Tatas for 'shameful' CBI case against AirAsia executives

Ousted Tata Sons chairman Cyrus P Mistry today hit out at "shameful" case of top executives of AirAsia being booked for allegedly paying bribes to influence policy, saying there was a decline in governance standards at the group's airline venture. Mistry slammed AirAsia director R Venkataraman, who has along with chief executive Tony Fernandes been named by the CBI in the FIR, for using his name to cloak his alleged misadventures, and said individuals with "questionable motives" are bringing disrepute to the Tata brand.

