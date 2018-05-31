App
May 31, 2018 09:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News highlights: Govt may re-look at Air India stake sale strategy, says RN Choubey

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • May 31, 09:10 PM (IST)

    That's all for today, readers. Thanks for staying on with our coverage of the day's action. Your enthusiasm encourages us to better our coverage every day. Do come back tomorrow for more news, views and insights.

  • May 31, 09:04 PM (IST)

    Tata Power partners with Tata Motors to make Maharashtra electric vehicle ready

    Tata Power today said it has partnered with Tata Motors to make Maharashtra electric vehicle (EV) ready and to establish electric vehicle charging stations in the state for public use. Tata Motors has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the state to support the Maharashtra Electric Vehicle Policy (2018) in accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles, Tata Power said in a statement.

  • May 31, 08:59 PM (IST)


    CBI raids residences, office of Karnataka Congress leader's associates

    In a pre-dawn swoop, the CBI today raided residences and an office of some people linked to senior Congress leader and MP DK Suresh at five places in Bengaluru, Kanakapura and Ramanagara for alleged illegal exchange of demonetised currency notes in 2016. The raids took a political hue with Shivakumar, an MLA, and his MP brother Suresh calling it a "vindictive act" by the BJP-led government at the centre to frame them.
     

  • May 31, 08:54 PM (IST)
  • May 31, 08:54 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | 11 dead in latest Nicaragua unrest, reports AFP.

  • May 31, 08:53 PM (IST)


    Lankesh case: Four suspects remanded in police custody for 10 days

    Four persons suspected of involvement in the killing of journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh were today remanded in police custody for 10 days by a city court. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) produced Manohar Gundappa Edve (30), Sujith Kumar alias Praveen (37), Amol Kale alias Bhaisab (40) and Amit Degwekar alias Pradeep before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Court and sought their custody for interrogation.
     

  • May 31, 08:51 PM (IST)

    Azure Power ties up for $135 mn  financing for its solar rooftop projects 

    Azure Power said today that it has tied up USD 135 million (about Rs 910 crore) in debt financing, the largest solar power funding in the country, with a consortium of Development Finance Institutions. The proceeds will be used to finance 200 MW of solar rooftop projects across India, Azure said in a statement.
     

  • May 31, 08:50 PM (IST)

    Dilip Buildcon wins Rs 1,750-cr highway project in Maharashtra 

    Dilip Buildcon (DBL) today said it has won a Rs 1,750-crore highway project in Maharashtra for construction of access-controlled Nagpur-Mumbai Super Communication Expressway. "DBL has been declared L-1 bidder for a new EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) project valued at Rs 1,750 crore by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation Ltd," the company said in BSE filing.
     

  • May 31, 08:46 PM (IST)

    Orient Cement calls off Rs 2,000-cr deal to acquire 2 units from Jaypee

    In a setback to crisis-hit Jaypee group, the CK Birla Group firm Orient Cement has terminated its Rs 1,946-crore deal to acquire Jaiprakash Associates Ltd's (JAL) two firms -- Bhilai Jaypee Cement and Nigrie Cement Grinding Unit. The deal has been terminated as both parties failed to complete the transactions within the stipulated 12 months time, according to regulatory filings. Jaypee Group has been selling cement plants and other assets to reduce its debt from the peak level of around Rs 75,000 crore.
     

  • May 31, 08:42 PM (IST)

    PNB ups MCLR by 0.05-0.10% for select tenors

    Punjab National Bank today revised upwards the marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) for select tenors by 0.05-0.10 percent, effective June 1, a move that will lead to costlier loans for consumers. "The bank has decided to revise the marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) with effect from June 1, 2018," PNB said in a regulatory filing.
     

  • May 31, 08:40 PM (IST)


    Flipkart Internet trims losses at Rs 1,638.6 cr in FY17

    E-commerce major Flipkart Internet has seen its losses narrow to Rs 1,638.6 crore in 2016-17, as per a regulatory documents. It had a net loss of Rs 2,306.5 crore in the previous financial year, 2015-16.
     

  • May 31, 08:30 PM (IST)

    CAPA urges govt for comprehensive restructuring of Air India

    Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation (CAPA) today urged the government to carry out a comprehensive restructuring of debt-ridden Air India, which failed to find any taker for its strategic disinvestment today.
     

  • May 31, 08:23 PM (IST)
  • May 31, 08:22 PM (IST)


    Non-food credit growth up to 10.7% for April: RBI

    The Reserve Bank today said non-food credit growth accelerated to 10.7 percent for April as against 4.5 percent in the year-ago period, led by retail and the services sector. The non-food credit grew 10.7 percent to Rs 76,130 billion as on April 27, the central bank said.
     

  • May 31, 08:20 PM (IST)

    CBI books 13 ONGC officials in Rs 80-cr scam case

    The CBI has booked 13 senior serving and retired officials of the ONGC for alleged irregularities in giving a contract to a private company for supplying gas dehyrdation units for its Rajahmundry plant in Andhra Pradesh, causing a loss to the tune of Rs 80 crore, the agency said.

  • May 31, 08:13 PM (IST)
  • May 31, 08:13 PM (IST)

    US ends steel, aluminum import tariff exemption on EU, Canada, Mexico

    The US today announced the end of exemption on steel and aluminum tariffs on imports from European Union, Canada and Mexico. The EU, Canada and Mexico have threatened retaliation after US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross announced that exemptions on steel and aluminum import tariffs would end on June 1.
     

  • May 31, 08:11 PM (IST)
  • May 31, 08:11 PM (IST)


    Toyota domestic sales surge 20% to 13,113 units in May

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today reported a 20 percent increase in domestic sales at 13,113 units in May. The company had sold 10,914 units in the same month last year in the domestic market, TKM said in a statement.
     

  • May 31, 08:09 PM (IST)

    Banking services hit for 2nd day; operations likely to be normal on June 1

    Banking services were disrupted for the second day today with over 10 lakh bank employees abstaining from work to protest a "meagre" 2 percent salary hike proposed by the Indian Banks Association (IBA), a body representing management. Apart from disruption in operations related to deposits, FD renewals, government treasury and money market operations, there were reports of ATMs running dry in parts of the country.
     

  • May 31, 08:07 PM (IST)

    Govt may re-look at Air India stake sale strategy, says RN Choubey

    The civil aviation ministry today said it was expecting better participation for the Air India stake sale and indicated that there could be a rethink on the strategy after the disinvestment failed to attract any initial bids. The deadline for submission of Expression of Interest (EoI) ended today and did not elicit any response from potential bidders.
     

  • May 31, 08:03 PM (IST)


    Maersk Line to levy $60 surcharge on rising fuel costs

    Maersk Line, which ferries the largest proportion of the country's container traffic, said it will be levying a surcharge of around USD 60 per standard 20-foot container to cover for rising fuel costs.
     

  • May 31, 08:00 PM (IST)

    Cyrus Mistry hits out at Tatas for 'shameful' CBI case against AirAsia executives

    Ousted Tata Sons chairman Cyrus P Mistry today hit out at "shameful" case of top executives of AirAsia being booked for allegedly paying bribes to influence policy, saying there was a decline in governance standards at the group's airline venture. Mistry slammed AirAsia director R Venkataraman, who has along with chief executive Tony Fernandes been named by the CBI in the FIR, for using his name to cloak his alleged misadventures, and said individuals with "questionable motives" are bringing disrepute to the Tata brand.
     

  • May 31, 07:56 PM (IST)

    SoftBank invests USD 2.25 bn in Genera Motor's self-driving venture

    Japanese telecom giant SoftBank will invest USD 2.25 billion in General Motors' autonomous car programme in exchange for a stake in the venture, GM announced. The infusion of cash is a vote of confidence in the big US automaker, which is competing with other carmakers and technology companies to introduce autonomous cars globally.
     

  • May 31, 07:52 PM (IST)


    Toll from Nipah virus rises to 16 in Kerala: Sixteen persons have lost their lives to the Nipah virus in Kerala, with one more person succumbing to it, reported PTI.
     

  • May 31, 07:37 PM (IST)
  • May 31, 07:17 PM (IST)

    Wipro Infra Engineering announces launch of industrial automation business

    Wipro Infrastructure Engineering (WIN), a part of Wipro, on Thursday announced the launch of industrialautomation business, 'WIN Automation'. It is a full-service line industrial automation business that will focus on the discrete manufacturing sector in India and ASEAN and enable companies to be automated, digitised and smart, the company said in a release. (PTI)

  • May 31, 06:57 PM (IST)

    GDP growth has been increasing continuously every quarter with growth of 7.7% in Q4 of 2017-18. This shows that the Indian economy is on the right track & set for even higher growth in the future. This is 'Sahi Vikas' under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi ji & Arun Jaitley ji: Union minister Piyush Goyal

