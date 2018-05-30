App
May 30, 2018 08:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News highlights: BJP will not come to power at center in 2019, says Chandrababu Naidu

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • May 30, 08:20 AM (IST)

    Update: The headline of this article has been changed as it erroneously mentioned Vice President Venkaiah Naidu's name instead of N Chandrababu Naidu. The error is regretted.

  • May 29, 09:20 PM (IST)

    Confusion on cabinet expansion to be cleared soon, G Parameshwara

    Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara today said confusion regarding cabinet expansion and portfolio allocation between coalition partners, Congress and JD(S), would be cleared and they would arrive at a final decision soon.
     

  • May 29, 09:15 PM (IST)

    15th Finance Commission will be fair, reasonable, says its chief 

    The 15th Finance Commission today said it was not against any state and would come out with a "fair, rational and reasonable" decision on devolution of funds. The assertion comes amid apprehensions raised by some non-BJP ruled states that the Terms Of Reference (ToR) of the commission would adversely affect them.
     

  • May 29, 09:12 PM (IST)

    Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM Modi seeking his intervention in 'coal shortage' issue

    Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to direct the Railways to provide rakes for transporting coal to power plants in Delhi-NCR, which are facing "alarming level" of coal shortage. The national transporter, however, today said Delhi need not worry as adequate coal is being supplied to the power plants.

  • May 29, 08:53 PM (IST)

    Farmers protest against diesel hike, hand over tractor keys to officials

    Thousands of farmers today drove down to the office of the local authorities in Samrala, Ludhiana to hand over the keys of their tractors as part of a unique protest against the rising diesel prices.
     

  • May 29, 08:41 PM (IST)

    Modi govt's attitude 'dictatorial' towards states: TDP 

    The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) today adopted a new political resolution in which it lambasted the Modi government for its "dictatorial" attitude and vowed to unite regional parties to take on the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The resolution read: "The Centre is weakening the financial condition of states... The unilateral style of functioning of the Modi government has led to loss of trust of states in the central government. The states feel that the concept of federalism is only on paper."
     

  • May 29, 08:36 PM (IST)

    HDFC Mutual Fund buys stake worth Rs 71 cr in Vardhman Textiles

    HDFC Mutual Fund today picked up 1 percent stake in Vardhman Textiles for over Rs 71 crore through an open market transaction. The fund house bought 5.73 lakh shares, amounting to 0.99 percent stake in the textile firm, according to the bulk deal data available with the BSE.
     

  • May 29, 08:35 PM (IST)
  • May 29, 08:34 PM (IST)

    SEBI bans F6 Finserve, F6 Commodities, 8 others from markets

    Regulator SEBI today banned two brokers -- F6 Finserve and F6 Commodities -- and their eight former and present directors from the securities market "till further directions" in a matter related to misutilisation of funds and securities of clients. Among the eight directors are Pankaj Goel, Parveen Sharma, Meenu Goel, Sanjay Anand, Kavita Anand, Asha Sharma, Deepak Goel and Ruchika Goel.
     

  • May 29, 08:24 PM (IST)
  • May 29, 08:13 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | IndiGo has announced fuel surcharges to counter the recent upward surge in oil prices, reported CNBC TV18. The surcharge will be applicable on domestic trips and it will be effective from the midnight of May 29. A sum of Rs 200 will be added on routes with less than 1,000 km distance. 

  • May 29, 08:05 PM (IST)

    ITI eyeing FPO in July-August: Official

    Public sector ITI Limited is targeting to come out with fresh issue of shares through a follow on public offer (FPO) between coming July and August, its Chairman and Managing Director S Gopu said today.
     

  • May 29, 08:02 PM (IST)

    UAE bans fruits from Kerala after Nipah virus outbreak

    The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has banned imports of fresh vegetables and fruits from Kerala where 13 people have died due to an outbreak of the rare brain-damaging Nipah virus, the Gulf state said on Tuesday. The UAE's Ministry of Climate Change and Environment also notified other local authorities, including the Abu Dhabi Food Control Authority and the municipalities of its emirates, to prevent the entry of any fresh produce from Kerala, it said in a statement.

  • May 29, 07:59 PM (IST)
  • May 29, 07:55 PM (IST)

    Reliance Infratel withdraws petition seeking permission for asset sales

    Reliance Infratel has reached an agreement with its minority shareholder HSBC Daisy Investments (Mauritius) to settle a dispute over non-payment of dues, paving the way for sale of the firm's telecom tower business to clear bank loans. Following the development, the Anil Ambani led firm withdrew its petition from the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) seeking permission to sell its tower and fibre assets.
     

  • May 29, 07:48 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Air Asia India Limited (AAIL) refutes any wrong-doing and is co-operating with all regulators and agencies to present correct facts. In November 2016, AAIL had initiated criminal charges against its ex-CEO and also commenced civil proceedings in Bangalore: Air Asia India on CBI case

  • May 29, 07:26 PM (IST)

    Vegetable prices soar in the run up to proposed farmers' stir

    Vegetable prices on Tuesday rose sharply in western Madhya Pradesh and serpentine queues of people making bulk purchases were witnessed in the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Vegetable and Fruits Market. It is the state's biggest market and some merchants there said that the price rise was due to people hoarding vegetables in view of the 10-day nationwide farmers' stir slated to start on June 1. (PTI)

  • May 29, 07:10 PM (IST)

    HDK calls meeting of farmers tomorrow over loan waiver

    Under mounting pressure for honouring his pre-poll promise of waiving farm loans of Rs 53,000 crore, Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy has called a meeting of farmers' organisations tomorrow to discuss the issue, officials said on Tuesday.

    Kumaraswamy will hold a meeting with representatives of farmers' groups and agriculturists to discuss loan waiver, farmer suicides, and other problems faced by them, officials at the Chief Minister's Office said. (PTI)

  • May 29, 06:49 PM (IST)

    Anti-Sterlite protests: NHRC to send team to probe deaths

    The National Human Rights Commission on Tuesday decided to send its fact-finding team to probe the deaths of 13 people in police firing during the protests against Vedanta's Sterlite Copper unit in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin district. 

    The move comes days after the Delhi High Court had left it to the NHRC to decide on a lawyer's representation for an independent probe into it. The rights panel had earlier issued notices to Tamil Nadu's chief secretary and the director general of police seeking detailed reports in two weeks, along with the status of those who were being treated for injuries. (PTI)

  • May 29, 06:30 PM (IST)
  • May 29, 06:19 PM (IST)

    EC set to announce re-poll in 73 polling stations in Kairana, 49 in Bhandara Gondia

    The Election Commission is set to announce a re-poll in 73 polling stations in Kairana in Uttar Pradesh and 49 polling stations in Bhandara Gondia in Maharashtra after the failure of paper trail machines in yesterday's by-elections, sources said on Tuesday. The re-poll will be held tomorrow, they said.

    A formal notification would be issued in Lucknow and Mumbai. Over 11 percent of the 10,300 VVPAT, or Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail, machines across 10 states had developed faults and had to be replaced on Monday. (PTI)

  • May 29, 05:57 PM (IST)

    Modi biggest victim of political intolerance, says Naqvi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been the "biggest victim of political intolerance" and from Gujarat to Delhi "political conspiracies" were hatched against him by "frustrated forces" who have been defeated by the people of the country, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Tuesday.

    He also claimed that the Modi government had ensured development with dignity of all the minorities and listed several initiatives taken by the Centre for the welfare of these sections.  At a press conference on the occasion of completion of four years of the BJP-led central government, Naqvi said "the caucus of corruption" was unable to digest Modi's commitment to inclusive growth. (PTI)

  • May 29, 05:37 PM (IST)
  • May 29, 05:27 PM (IST)

    Kathua rape accused to be produced before Pathankot court on May 31

    The eight people accused in the case of the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl from a minority nomadic community in Kathua will be produced before a court in Pathankot in Punjab on May 31 in accordance with the directions of the Supreme Court, officials said.

    The Jammu and Kashmir's elite Crime Branch will produce the charge sheet in the case as well as all the accused in the case before the district and sessions judge in Pathankot. 

    Officials said a police team along with the staff of Kathua's district and sessions judge will present all the files to the court in Pathankot, 30 km from Kathua, and request permission to translate all the documents from Urdu to English. (PTI)

  • May 29, 05:15 PM (IST)
  • May 29, 04:59 PM (IST)
  • May 29, 04:49 PM (IST)

    Odisha IAS association accuses Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan of 'personally targeting' senior officer

    An association representing IAS officers in Odisha on Tuesday accused Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan of "personally targeting" a senior officer. In a memorandum submitted to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, it demanded that the matter be taken up at the "appropriate level" to avoid repeat of such incidents.

    The Odisha's IAS officers association said recent episodes in the state and other parts of the country wherein officers while discharging their professional duties, have been personally attacked by senior members of a political executive was a direct attempt to defy constitutional values. (PTI)

  • May 29, 04:25 PM (IST)

    News Live Bulletin: Fortis Healthcare re-starts the bidding process and the CBI files a case against Air Asia CEO Tony Fernandes. This and more are the top headline of the hour.

  • May 29, 04:24 PM (IST)

    Coal India Q4 net profit reduces by half
    Mining major Coal India posts a Q4 profit of Rs 1,295.22 crore, less than half the profits it posted in the same period last year. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 2,718.75 crore in the year-ago quarter. 

  • May 29, 04:20 PM (IST)

    M&M Q4 net profit rises 50% to Rs 1,155 crore, beats Street estimates
    Domestic vehicle manufacturer Mahindra and Mahindra reported a 50 percent year-on-year rise in its net profit for the March quarter to Rs 1,155 crore. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the Mahindra Group's flagship company to report a standalone net profit of Rs 1,037 crore for the quarter under review.

