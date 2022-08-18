English
    Netflix’s ad-supported plan will block offline content viewing

    The OTT platform, which for years avoided advertising, intends to introduce the ad-supported tier by the beginning of 2023.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 18, 2022 / 12:53 PM IST

    Netflix is about to launch a new ad-supported subscription option to attract more people to sign up for the streaming service. The new plan appears to have more restrictions than initially anticipated as it will prevent consumers from downloading movies and television series for offline viewing.

    A code found inside of the company’s iPhone app will remove the download feature used for offline viewing in the new ad-supported tier, Bloomberg reported. This feature is much useful for subscribers during flight and train journeys with connectivity issues.

    The action shows Netflix is making an effort to set the new service apart from its present services. The OTT platform, which for years avoided advertising, intends to introduce the ad-supported tier by the beginning of 2023. But the iPhone app's buried code already contains hints about the upcoming service.

    The discovery was made when developer Steve Moser found code within the Netflix iPhone app that suggested the streamer will block users from downloading titles to their devices for offline viewing.

    “Downloads available on all plans except Netflix with ads,” read the text in the app that was discovered by Moser and shared with Bloomberg News.

    The report cited Moser’s findings which were also published on the developer’s personal blog.

    While the streaming giant declined to comment, the service won't be available for several months, and it's likely that the company's intentions aren't finalised yet and its strategy could alter.

    Netflix is targeting early next year for its ad-supported tier. The tier will offer a lower subscription cost for the tradeoff of unskippable advertisements while streaming content.

    Some of Netflix's competitors use a similar system, and Disney+ is adding an ad tier of its own starting in December for the same price it now charges for the ad-free version.

    It is also known that Netflix is partnering with Microsoft to create its first ad-supported subscription, as both the companies commitment to privacy aligns well.

    (With inputs from Reuters & AP)
    Tags: #ad-supported streaming #developer Steve Moser #Disney #Netflix #OTT platforms
    first published: Aug 18, 2022 12:53 pm
