English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Retail Stock Investors & Traders Conclave, 23rd-25th Sept @999 INR just for PRO. Price increasing soon
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    NeoSky to launch consumer drones for citizens by early next year

    The drone arm of RattanIndia Enterprises plans to offer drones-as-a-service (DraaS), hoping that the industry has potential grow to Rs 30,000 crore

    Aihik Sur
    September 15, 2022 / 02:23 PM IST
    On September 14, NeoSky launched its anti-drone machine which can be used for tracking and capturing systems for rogue drones

    On September 14, NeoSky launched its anti-drone machine which can be used for tracking and capturing systems for rogue drones

    Unmanned aerial vehicle maker NeoSky will launch its consumer drones early next year for personal use by citizens.

    In an interaction with Moneycontrol, chief executive officer Sarath Chandra Gudlavalleti said that these drones can be used for occasions such as marriage, leisure, travel and other purposes. NeoSky is a wholly owned subsidiary of RattanIndia Enterprises Limited.

    Gudlavalleti said that teams based in Delhi and Bengaluru are working to meet the planned introduction of the service by early 2023.

    Apart from consumer drones, NeoSky has products in enterprise drones, where it sells the flying vehicle to governments, companies and defence forces.

    It also plans to offer drones-as-a-service (DraaS), an industry which was touted to grow to Rs 30,000 crore by Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia.

    Close

    Related stories

    RattanIndia Enterprises had recently announced that it acquired a 60 percent stake in drone company Throttle Aerospace Systems Pvt Ltd (TAS) through NeoSky.

    “I think that's typically how most categories mature. So, when a category is at a nascent stage, you will see a lot of people who are subject matter experts in that particular area trying to solve a problem,” Gudlavalleti said.

    “Once the product market fit starts to happen, when a problem is solved, and somebody sees a scale in the problem, and the commercial side of that problem, the industry then starts to mature,” he told Moneycontrol.

    RattanIndia has entered the drone industry, which is largely populated by startups, at a time when Adani Enterprises has a 50 percent stake in drone company General Aeronautics, and Reliance Industries holds stakes in Asteria Aerospace.

    Gudlavalleti believes that his company's focus is not on competition but on growth of the drone industry. “At this stage, the focus is to grow the pie rather than what percentage of the pie that you have. I have always believed in that if you look at 30 percent, or 50 percent, of a pie, which is as small as 10, versus a smaller percentage of the pie whose size is 10,000, or 1,000, I will always take the second, rather than the first,” he said.

    “We must make sure that the industry grows; ensure we are doing the right thing for the long term, rather than the short term by focusing on our users, our customers; and keep solving their problems.”

    On September 14, NeoSky announced the launch of its led its anti-drone machine 'Defender’. It is an indigenously developed drone by Throttle Aerospace Systems which can be used for tracking and capturing systems for rogue drones, the company said.

     

    Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
    Aihik Sur covers tech policy, drones, space tech among other beats at Moneycontrol
    Tags: #Asteria Aerospace #General Aeronautics #NeoSky #RattanIndia #RattanIndia Enterprises
    first published: Sep 15, 2022 02:23 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.