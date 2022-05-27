English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Adani Enterprises to acquire 50% stake in General Aeronautics

    The Adani Defence Systems and Technologies Limited will leverage its military drone and AI/ ML capabilities and work with General Aeronautics to provide end-to-end solutions for the domestic agricultural sector, the company said in an exchange filing.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 27, 2022 / 04:49 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Adani Enterprises announced on May 27 that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 50 percent stake in General Aeronautics Private Limited, which provides commercial robotic drones and drone-based solutions for crop protection, crop health, precision farming, and yield monitoring using artificial intelligence and analytics for the agricultural sector.

    The Indian multinational conglomerate said in an exchange filing: “The Adani Defence Systems and Technologies Limited shall leverage its military drone and AI/ ML capabilities and work with General Aeronautics for providing end-to-end solutions for the domestic agricultural sector.”

    Adani Enterprises added that the indicative time period to complete the acquisition is July 31, 2022.

    The acquisition comes at a time Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited investors from all over the world to invest in India's drone industry.

    He said while inaugurating the Bharat Drone Mahotsav in New Delhi, "I hope there will be more experiments in the usage of drones in the future. I am again inviting investors from the country and all over the world. I am also appealing to experts in the industry, to make drones more accessible to people. I want to appeal to youngsters that new drone startups should come up."

    Close

    Related stories

    PM Modi pointed out that drones were being used in many government schemes such as SVAVITMA (for land mapping). With the help of drones, 65 lakh property cards have been generated and disbursed to property holders. In the coming days, Modi said that drones will find applicability in all sectors from defence to disaster management, and from farming to sports.

     



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Adani Enterprises #Drone technology #drones
    first published: May 27, 2022 04:05 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.