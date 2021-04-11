NCC Q4 PAT may dip 19% YoY to Rs. 84 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Likhitha Infrastructure | Likhitha Infrastructure in its BSE filing said it had received orders worth Rs 200.22 crore from various oil & gas distribution Companies during the March quarter 2021. One order worth Rs 169.47 crore is for cross-country pipeline laying and related works, while the second of Rs 30.75 crore is for city gas distribution pipeline and related works. This news came in after market hours on March 31. The stock closed 1.57 percent higher at Rs 319.35 on March 31. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 359 on March 23, 2021, and a low of Rs 125 on October 15, 2020. The market-cap of the company stands at Rs 629.92 crore.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 21) earnings estimates for the Infrastructure sector. The brokerage house expects NCC to report net profit at Rs. 84 crore up 19% year-on-year (up 19.5% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 13.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 28.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,473.1 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 2 percent Y-o-Y (up 14.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 274.9 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More