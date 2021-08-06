MARKET NEWS

Navi Mumbai: CIDCO hands over 281.77 hectares of mangrove region to forest department

PTI
August 06, 2021 / 11:22 AM IST
Image Courtesy: Cidco

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) of Maharashtra has handed over 281.77 hectares of mangrove land in Panvel tehsil of Raigad district to the forest department for its protection and conservation.

In an official release, the CIDCO said that out of the total land, 134 hectares area is in Kamothe node, 38 hectares in Panvel and 109 hectares in Kolhe-Khar under its jurisdiction, which it handed over to the mangrove cell of the forest department on Thursday.

"As mangroves play a vital role in safeguarding coastal regions, CIDCO has handed over the mangrove land under its jurisdiction to the forest department for its conservation as 'reserved forest’," it said.

Considering various upcoming projects in Navi Mumbai, this decision will prove to be beneficial for the protection of environment in the region, said Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, vice chairman and managing director of CIDCO.

Mangroves hold great ecological importance.

Apart from protecting land from destruction, mangroves play an important role in obstructing flood waters and storms. Similarly, they are home to several birds, animals and marine creatures.
Tags: #CIDCO #forest department #Navi Mumbai
first published: Aug 6, 2021 11:22 am

