English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Natco Pharma gets USFDA approval for Tipiracil Hydrochloride and Trifluridine Tablets

    The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) granted final approval to the abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Tipiracil Hydrochloride and Trifluridine Tablets, the generic version of Lonsurf sold in the US by Taiho Oncology Inc, Natco said in a regulatory filing.

    PTI
    June 16, 2023 / 05:24 PM IST

    Natco Pharma Ltd on Friday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator for its generic Tipiracil Hydrochloride and Trifluridine tablets indicated primarily for the treatment of colorectal cancer.

    The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) granted final approval to the abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Tipiracil Hydrochloride and Trifluridine Tablets, the generic version of Lonsurf sold in the US by Taiho Oncology Inc, Natco said in a regulatory filing.

    "Natco believes it is one of the first-to-file for the product and may be eligible for a 180-day exclusivity at the time of launch," it added.
    Lonsurf had generated annual sales of $211 million in the US during the 12-month period ended December 2022, the company said citing IQVIA data.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    PTI
    Tags: #Natco Pharma #Tipiracil Hydrochloride #Trifluridine Tablets #USFDA approval
    first published: Jun 16, 2023 05:24 pm