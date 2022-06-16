English
    Narendra Modi govt taking steps for development of northeast: Sameer Oraon

    Sameer Oraon was speaking at a function marking the eight years celebration of Modi government organized by the Nagaland BJP unit here on Tuesday.

    PTI
    June 16, 2022 / 12:35 PM IST
    Representative Image (Image credit: ANI/Twitter)

    Representative Image (Image credit: ANI/Twitter)


    The Narendra Modi government is taking a number of steps for the development of northeastern states including Nagaland, BJP National ST Morcha president and Rajya Sabha MP Sameer Oraon said.


    He was speaking at a function marking the eight years celebration of Modi government organized by the Nagaland BJP unit here on Tuesday.


    Unlike the previous governments, it is the Modi government which is seriously concerned for the welfare and development of the North East Region to put it at par with the rest of the world, he said.


    Nagaland being a tribal state, all the BJP karyakartas (workers) should make effort to take forward the programme and schemes of the Modi government, the BJP ST Morcha president said.


    Under the Modi government the North East is witnessing immense developmental works, including road and rail connectivity, Information Technology, women empowerment and others, he said.

    BJP organisational general secretary in-charge of Manipur and Nagaland, Abhay Giri said Union Ministers are now regularly touring northeast region because of the commitment of the Prime Minister.

    BJP Nagaland president Temjen Imna Along described Modi as a tall leader with visionary strategies to build India into a strong and developed nation.

    PTI
