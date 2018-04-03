App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 03, 2018 02:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Namaste Credit raises $3.8 mn funding from Nexus Venture Partners

The company will use the series A funds to grow its geographic footprint, enhance technology and data analytics platform and further scale its businesses, a statement today said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
He was the governor of Chukotka from 2000 to 2008. It has been estimated that he spent over $1.3 billion of his own money on the region, which now has one of the highest birth rates in that country. Under him, living standards improved, schools and housing were restored and new investors were being drawn to the region. Who is this man who has the habit of spending his money big?
He was the governor of Chukotka from 2000 to 2008. It has been estimated that he spent over $1.3 billion of his own money on the region, which now has one of the highest birth rates in that country. Under him, living standards improved, schools and housing were restored and new investors were being drawn to the region. Who is this man who has the habit of spending his money big?

Namaste Credit, a digital marketplace for SME loans, has raised USD 3.8 million (about Rs 24.70 crore) from Nexus Venture Partners.

The company will use the series A funds to grow its geographic footprint, enhance technology and data analytics platform and further scale its businesses, a statement today said.

Namaste Credit also plans to significantly increase its channel partner program across India and further expand its technology licensing partnerships with leading lenders globally, the statement added.

Namaste Credit was co-founded in 2014 by Lucas Bianchi, Gaurav Anand and Krishnan Parameswaran. Over the last 12 months, disbursement volumes through Namaste Credit's platform have increased over 10X with participation of over 30 institutional lenders.

"Our technology platform enables lenders to identify potential underwriting issues much faster and also prevent intentional fraud. We provide predictive analytics on banking and financial data of SMEs very efficiently, which helps lenders more accurately assess and price risk," Anand said.

Sunstone Capital, run by ex-McKinsey and Bank of America professionals, acted as the exclusive financial adviser for this transaction.

tags #Business #Companies #Namaste Credit #Nexus Venture Partners

most popular

Want to be a crorepati without much risk? Create this portfolio of mutual funds in FY19

Want to be a crorepati without much risk? Create this portfolio of mutual funds in FY19

TPG-backed Manipal Hospitals buys Fortis Healthcare, to invest Rs 3,900 crore

TPG-backed Manipal Hospitals buys Fortis Healthcare, to invest Rs 3,900 crore

This little-known stock rose over 400% since its listing. Which other IPOs led the returns chart in FY18?

This little-known stock rose over 400% since its listing. Which other IPOs led the returns chart in FY18?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.