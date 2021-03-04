English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch sustainability champions reveal key solutions, innovations accelerating India's SDGs at ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’-Haryana Roundtable on March 5 at 12pm
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Mytrah Energy mulls over merger with other entities for SPAC listing: Report

Mytrah Energy is eyeing the SPAC route for a listing after its $750-million equity deal with private equity firm KKR fell through.

Moneycontrol News
March 04, 2021 / 02:23 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Mytrah Energy India Pvt Ltd is looking to merge with other green energy companies in India to create a bigger entity before it lists itself in the United States through the Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) route option, Mint reported citing two people aware of the matter.

The Hyderabad-based company is planning to combine green energy firms, including Mytrah Energy, having less than 5 gigawatts (GW) portfolio, said the people cited above. They added that the merged entity may be listed through the SPAC route.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

SPAC is a shell company with the aim to raise capital via an initial public offering (IPO) to acquire a private business at a later date and then take it public without going through the traditional route of IPOs. SPAC has no commercial business of its own and is managed by experts in a certain sector or a sponsor.

They are also known as "blank cheque companies" as the only function of the company is to own and manage the funds raised by it.

Close

Related stories

Reportedly, renewable energy major ReNew Power and food tech firm Swiggy are also looking for listings in the US market via the SPAC route. In 2015, Silver Eagle Acquisition acquired a 30 percent stake in Videocon d2h for around $200 million.

Mytrah Energy is eyeing the SPAC route for a listing after its $750-million equity deal with private equity firm KKR fell through, the Mint report added.

“Indian renewable energy firms are exploring the SPAC option, given that the Indian IPO plans didn’t materialise and US listings are offering higher valuations. While earlier, there was an appetite for tech firms to be listed through the SPAC route, that appetite is now growing for infrastructure firms," said one of the two people cited above.

Mytrah Energy claimed to have built over 1800 MW of operational assets in the renewable energy sector. It further claimed to be the largest wind data bank in India and the only independent power producer having a pan-India presence of over 240 wind masts.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #renewable energy #SPAC
first published: Mar 4, 2021 02:23 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Women should take charge of personal and household money matters: Jyoti Vaswani

Simply Save | Women should take charge of personal and household money matters: Jyoti Vaswani

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.