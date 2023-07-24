SEBI Announcements LIVE: Rs 33,000 cr-debt backstop fund to be inaugurated by FM Sitharaman on July 28

July 24, 2023 / 05:56 PM IST

"The current arrangement (in regulations) will continue, if standards can be improved, we will welcome it (suggestions)," Buch said, while adding that there is anew mechanism to implement regulation, and not a mechanism for deferment of regulations.

Earlier during the press conference, the SEBI chief had talked about a new regulatory design. "Essentially, this new element in the regulatory design is as follows: We have seen over the last many months that as we bring out various regulations or modify various regulations, we find that at a policy level we have a lot of valuable inputs that comes to us from advisory committees and public consultation. We get a lot of input, we take that and create our regulation, then public consultation and we approve it."

"However when they are implemented, we find that two things happen. One is that a lot of queries come to us on how are these supposed to be implemented...andwill this be adequatelycompliantetc. First we tried to explain this through FAQs and more detailed circulars. On deeper reflection, we came to the conclusion that what we are dealing with is standard setting for implementation... this is not the regulation but about implement. This task is done by industry bodies themselves," she added.

"Now our regulations will take us to a certain stage of expressing regulatory intent and what is to be done, but a lot of ease of doing business lies in the details of how to implement," she further noted.