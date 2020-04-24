App
Last Updated : Apr 24, 2020 09:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BIG STORY | Franklin Templeton India closes 6 funds: All questions answered

What the winding up of these credit funds means for investors, explained.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Franklin Templeton India, one of the largest fund houses in the country, has said it will shut six debt funds that carried credit risk.

Why did Franklin Templeton India decide to shutter these funds? What happens to your investments?

Watch this episode of Big Story to find answers to all your questions on the action by Franklin Templeton, based largely on Tweetstorm launched by Manoj Nagpal, Business Head - B2C revenues, Moneycontrol.

First Published on Apr 24, 2020 09:56 pm

