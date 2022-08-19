Here are the top stories this evening:

Inflation 'unacceptably and uncomfortably' high: RBI Governor at MPC meet

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the retail inflation is "unacceptably and uncomfortably" high and proposed the 50 basis points hike in repo rate at the recent monetary policy review meeting. At its meeting from August 3 to 5, MPC decided to increase the benchmark lending rate by 50 basis points to 5.40 per cent with a view to tame inflation. The sequence of policy measures, Das said, "is expected to strengthen monetary policy credibility and anchor inflation expectations".

SEBI joins RBI's Account Aggregator Framework

In a big push for India’s lending ecosystem, the market regulator Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said in a circular that it has joined the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) Account Aggregator framework by allowing depositories, asset management companies (AMCs) and mutual fund houses to become financial information providers or FIPs.

Taking Stock | Market snaps eight-day winning streak, erases weekly gains; Nifty below 17,800

After rising for eight sessions in a row, the market took a breather on August 19 as investors opted to book profit in some of the counters that rallied in recent days. Both the headline indices, the S&P BSE Sensex and NSE's Nifty settled over 1 percent lower. With today's fall, the benchmark indices also almost erased the weekly gains.

RBI clarifies on PSBs' privatisation article, says bulletin not its view

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on August 19 clarified that a staff-authored article that appeared in the monthly bulletin arguing against a big bang approach to state-run bank privatisation does not represent the central bank's view.

Experts raise data privacy concerns as IRCTC moves to monetize passenger data

The monetization of data by Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is a welcome step for revenue generation but experts are of the view that IRCTC must ensure that best industry practices for data anonymization and privacy standards are followed.

Delhi liquor excise policy raids: All you need to know

Search operations in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy row were launched by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at several locations across the country on August 19, including at properties associated with Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the excise portfolio. The raids were carried out on the recommendation of Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, who had alleged violation of rules along with procedural lapses related to the Arvind Kejriwal government’s Excise Policy 2021-22.

SoftBank India head Sumer Juneja elevated to global role, will oversee EMEA bets

SoftBank's Sumer Juneja, the head of its Vision Funds' investments in India, has been given additional responsibilities to oversee investments in the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) markets, according to people aware of the developments. This comes a month after it emerged that SoftBank Vision Fund Rajeev Misra is stepping aside from his primary roles at the Japanese investment conglomerate to build and run a new fund.