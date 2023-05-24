Va Tech Wabag: On track to deliver better growth, profitability

Engineering

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Execution remains low because of Europe and sticky projects Focus on profitability leads to higher margins and operating profits Order inflows and order in hand provide strong revenue visibility Stock reasonably valued at 8 times fiscal 2025 estimated earnings Hobbled by working capital stress, sticky orders, and project execution issues, Va Tech Wabag had taken some bold steps to change its strategy a couple of years back. It started focusing on debt reduction, maintaining profitability, and concentrating on the asset-light model. Initially, the market...