The AMC duo that are best placed to gain from rising inflows into mutual funds

The mutual fund industry is going from strength to strength. The average assets under management (AUM) of the MF industry crossed Rs 38 lakh crore as of November. That represents a 29 percent growth in assets year-on-year (YoY). The underlying trends are all the more positive. Positive net flows Net inflow into equity schemes has been positive in the past 9 months. Not only has it enabled equity markets to scale new highs but is also supporting the markets amid the large...