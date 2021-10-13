Tata Motors says hello to TPG Rise to unlock EV's huge potential

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Tata Motors (TML; CMP: Rs 421.3, Mcap: Rs 1,50,000 crore) is stepping on the gas to move towards a cleaner energy and environment-friendly transportation and to capture the significant opportunity that electric vehicles (EVs) offer. TML has entered into an agreement with TPG Rise for equity funding of $1 billion (Rs 7,500 crore) for a stake of 11-15 per cent in a separate entity (EVCo) that will be created to focus only on the EV segment. This transaction assigns a post money valuation of $9.1 billion (Rs 68,250 crore) to TML’s EV business, which is...